Toyota achieves 100% carbon neutrality at its Bidadi plant in Karnataka

Toyota India has achieved 100 per cent carbon neutrality at its Bidadi plant in Karnataka from June 2021. The company has installed roof-top solar power plants and ground mount facilities at its Bidadi premises with a combined capacity of 8.2 MW.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced that the company has successfully achieved 100 per cent renewable energy from June 2021. This includes Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s manufacturing plant at Bidadi in Karnataka and 8 on-site supplier companies. According to the company, this unique feat has resulted in offsetting carbon of 16,635.54 tons cumulatively from April 2021 – September 2021.

Register Now: A virtual event on EV adoption roadmap in India

In 2015, Toyota globally announced the “Toyota Environment Challenge 2050” with an aim to achieve net-zero CO2 from the products, across life cycle and manufacturing. In-line with the Toyota Environment Challenge 2050, TKM had started its journey towards greening its energy source and has made substantial step-up over the years. However, globally, Toyota has revised its target timeline of achieving Challenge 3 – Plant Zero CO2 from 2050 to 2035, wherein all the manufacturing facilities of Toyota shall become carbon neutral by 2035.

As a part of this journey towards becoming a greener manufacturer and to further enhance the supply of renewable energy, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has installed roof-top solar power plants and ground mount facilities at its Bidadi premises with a combined capacity of 8.2 MW. There is also an 18 MW dedicated solar park outside the company. Now, TKM has successfully achieved 100 per cent renewable energy during the Global Toyota Environment Month in June 2021.

Marking TKM’s milestone achievement, Raju B. Ketkale, Deputy Managing Director, Manufacturing, TKM said, “We at TKM have always given utmost importance to environment protection by incorporating the values of sustainable practices in our business and all our initiatives are designed towards lowering our environmental impact and achieving the goal of ‘Living in Harmony with Nature’. Going forward, in our pursuit to achieve a holistic vision of net-zero carbon emissions, we will continue to further strengthen our eco-efforts.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.