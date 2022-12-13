Toyota, Abdul Latif Jameel set-up JV for personalising vehicles

Toyota Motor Corporation and Abdul Latif Jameel have entered into a joint venture, that will see customers in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East get options to personalise their vehicles with genuine Toyota accessories.

As demand for tailored vehicle options grows in the Middle East region, the JV christened ‘Toyota Accessories and Development ME India’ (TADME), will build on the joint experience and knowledge of Toyota and Abdul Latif Jameel and expand to provide more options of accessories suitably designed for the local consumer taste.

This is the first time Toyota Motor Corporation has joined with a private distribution partner in such a venture anywhere in the world. The Japanese OEM will be the majority shareholder in the venture with a potential customer base of over a million vehicles in the Middle East.

TADME facilities will be based in Bengaluru, the country’s information technology capital and home to the R&D bases of corporations from around the world. It will employ local expertise to bring Toyota Genuine Accessories to customers in the Middle East region. The venture will also play a vital feedback role for Toyota’s Conversion and Accessories operations to improve its accessories offering for the region.

Hassan Jameel, Deputy President and Vice-Chairman, Abdul Latif Jameel said: “As customer needs evolve and diversify, we are pleased to offer drivers in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East region even more choice when it comes to personalising their experience with genuine Toyota accessories.”

Akitoshi Takemura, Regional CEO, Toyota Motor Corporation said: “We are delighted to celebrate the opening of the new TADME office in Bengaluru, a major milestone in our mission to produce Happiness for all. Our joint venture with Abdul Latif Jameel underlines Toyota’s commitment to understanding and meeting the rapidly evolving needs of our customers ensuring drivers can easily customise and personalise their vehicles by developing a wide range of genuine accessories.”

