TotalEnergies launch global range of EV Fluids in India

TotalEnergies Marketing India (TEMIPL), a subsidiary of TotalEnergies, is launching new EV Fluid ranges in India for electric and hybrid cars and electric bikes.

The new product ranges – Quartz EV Fluid for cars and Hi-Perf EV Fluid for bikes – have been developed for drivetrain reducers, e-motors, e-transmissions and batteries in electric and hybrid vehicles.

These custom EV fluids are designed with enhanced electrical properties against short circuits, static electricity, compatibility with copper coils and new polymer materials used in electric vehicles. They are also produced with anti-wear properties and high thermal resistance with ultra-low viscosity for the protection of gears and bearings and optimal temperature control with efficient cooling.

TotalEnergies’ EV fluids are the result of extensive R&D, partnering with car manufacturers around the world as well as using Formula E races as a test environment for the EV fluids to help improve vehicle performance, extend the autonomy and increase lifespan.

Syed Shakilur Rahman, CEO – Lubricants, South Asia, TEMIPL said, “India is boosting EV adoption across the country with a focus on sustainable and clean mobility solutions. As a result, the Indian electric vehicle market is expected to grow exponentially in the next five years. Our products have been especially developed to meet the cooling, insulating and lubrication needs of all types of electric and hybrid vehicles to ensure that they remain in peak condition throughout their lifetime.”