Tork Motors to roll out 500 e-bikes per month

Tork Motors, an electric vehicle and charging manufacturing startup based out of Pune, will be rolling out 500 electric motorcycles a month from its assembly line. The company has started deliveries of electric Kratos R motorcycles from its Pune plant, and has already delivered 100 units in the city.

The company unveiled the bike in January and received 15,000 bookings from across the country. After Pune, the company will start delivering vehicles in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, to be followed by Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

The company has unveiled its fast chargers that enable 80% charging under an hour across 10 locations in Pune. The company said these chargers are three times faster compared to the existing ones.

Tork, founded by Kapil Shelke, was the first company in India to start making electric motorcycles in 2016, but the bike went through multiple iterations and research and developments. Following e-scooter fire incidents, the company decided to carry out more tests to ensure battery safety. The company created stage-wise standard operating procedures to make the battery pack safer, Shelke said.

The company is building a new factory in Chakan. This plant will have a capacity to produce 40,000-50,000 bikes, Shelke said. “We have the most vertically integrated product in the country right now – we make our own motors, battery, electronics. Except the cell and magnets, we produce everything else in India.”

The company is setting up dealerships across the country and has also received 800 dealership enquiries from outside the country.