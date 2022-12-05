Tork Motors partners CredR for used two-wheeler exchange platform for Kratos e-bike

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Tork Motors has inked a pact with CredR to provide customers a platform to exchange their old two-wheelers to buy a Tork Motors’ KRATOS e-bike. The company said that the offer is currently applicable in Pune and Bangalore.



CredR will evaluate the used vehicle as per their proprietary inspection on over 120 checkpoints to derive the selling value, a statement from the company said. The exchange value will be discounted from KRATOS’ buying price, which means that the customer will only need to pay the differential amount to ride home a brand-new KRATOS or KRATOS-R.



Kapil Shelke, Founder and CEO, Tork Motors said, “With CredR, we aim to reach out to a wider consumer base, who are looking to upgrade their current two-wheeler, through a better price proposition. We will continue to partner with key players in the industry to ensure that the electric motorcycles segment is accessible and transcends to larger geographies in the country.”



Sasidhar Nandigam, Co-founder and CEO, CredR, said, “Motorcycle segment is one of the key sectors of the overall automotive Industry. This customer-centric affiliation offers hassle-free accessibility to own the Tork KRATOS, with a simple process. This will also help bring in the paradigm shift in the electric motorcycle market of the overall EV space in India.”



The KRATOS electric bike is priced at Rs 1,22,499 (ex-showroom) while the KRATOS R is priced at Rs 1,37,499 (ex-showroom).