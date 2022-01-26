Tork Motors Launches KRATOS and KRATOS-R For INR 1.07 Lakh

Tork Motors launches the KRATOS and KRATOS-R electric motorcycles in India, priced at INR 1.07 lakh and INR 1.22 lakh respectively. The Kratos has a range of 120 km and can accelerate from 0-40 km/h within 4 seconds, while the KRATOS-R can accelerate in 3.5 seconds.

Tork Motors, the Indian electric motorcycle manufacturer has launched its much-awaited electric motorcycle, KRATOS, along with a variant KRATOS-R. Born from the learnings on the racetrack, KRATOS is 100% designed and made in India. The KRATOS is priced at INR 1.07 lakh, while the KRATOS-R is priced at INR 1.22 lakh, ex-showroom, post-subsidy. The KRATOS is available in white, while the KRATOS-R is available in four colour options, white, blue, red, and black.

The KRATOS is powered by a highly efficient Axial Flux motor and the company’s proprietary 4kWh TORK LIION battery pack for robust performance. Further, the battery is water-resistant (up to one meter of water) and has a smart battery management system, that records data from four different temperature sensors, voltage and current for real-time analytics.

Made with high strength steel, the KRATOS features the signature split trellis frame with the battery pack nestled within to make it a compact and manoeuvrable motorcycle. The KRATOS hosts multi-drive mode, reverse mode, front storage box, battery indicator, safe home feature, crash alert and anti-theft system, among others. The motorcycle also gets daytime running lights (DRL), hazard lights, and guide me home lights. It also receives Over The Air (OTA) updates.

The KRATOS comes with a home charger and can be charged easily by installing a charging plug at home. In addition, Tork Motors plan to install a network of charging stations, called T NET around the city for the ease and connectivity of riders. In terms of servicing, customers can be rest assured as Tork’s proprietary operating system ‘TIROS’, along with built-in 4G telemetry will allow the team to offer proactive service. Further, the KRATOS offers mobile connectivity showcasing in-app navigation, information on battery levels, along with vital details.

Kapil Shelke, the CEO and Founder of Tork Motors, said, “We are proud to showcase the fruit of our labour and learning, with the launch of India’s first electric motorcycle – KRATOS and its variant KRATOS-R. As the name indicates, KRATOS is the personification of strength and power. We believe our rigorously tested product will be a gamechanger in the mobility segment, that will not only benefit our customers in making an informed choice but also offer financial benefits such as saving money on fuel.”

The KRATOS-R offers a max speed of 105 km/h with a max power of 9 kW, powered by the TORK LIION Battery pack. The electric motorcycle features geofencing, find my vehicle function, motor walk assist, crash alert, track mode analytics, smart charge analysis and vacation mode. Customers of the KRATOS-R can access Tork Motor’s charging network T NET without any charge for two years.

Tork Motors has filed more than 50 patents and designs under IPR (Intellectual Property Rights) to bolster its R&D and cutting-edge technology since its inception. Tork Motors is gearing up to deliver the motorcycle, and customers can book the KRATOS online by visiting the company’s official website – www.torkmotors.com – and deliveries are set to commence from April 2022.