Tork Motors inaugurates its first experience centre in Pune

Tork Motors, a Pune-based electric two-wheeler start-up, has launched its first experience centre in its home city. Located near Law College in Pune, this is the company’s first offline dealership in India. This experience centre will display the Tork Kratos and Kratos R electric motorcycles. It will serve as a one-stop shop for customers’ sales and after-sales requirements.

The deliveries of Tork’s electric motorcycles began in July this year. While the Tork Kratos gets a 7.5kW electric motor that develops 5.36 bhp and 28 Nm, the Kratos R gets a 9kW motor that’s good for 6 bhp and 38 Nm. Both these electric motorcycles feature a 4kWh lithium-ion battery pack and they are claimed to deliver a range of 180 km on a single charge in ideal conditions.

Commenting on the launch of Tork’s first experience centre, Kapil Shelke, Founder and CEO of Tork Motors, said, “We are thrilled to introduce the first-ever Tork Experience centre in Pune for our customers. The centre is designed to offer a unique experience to Tork customers based in and around Pune.”

He further added, “The showroom with its contemporary engagement features will offer a perfect mix of digital and physical rendezvous to the visitors. This inauguration is a step forward to achieving our strategic vision, as it will also serve as a model outlet for the business prospects. Going forward, we will offer this experience centre to other cities to cater to the growing popularity of KRATOS in the country.”