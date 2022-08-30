Top skills for a successful automotive career your resume must have

With evolving technology, extensive adoption of telematics, AI, ML and AR/VR, the role of automotive engineers is also becoming more diverse. It is becoming very important to stay updated with one’s knowledge and skill levels. From engineering to mathematical skills to problem-solving abilities, let’s quickly check, if you have all these attributes in your resume.

Coherence and Creativity

Logic and analytical skills are the prerequisites, in an industry that is always on the hunt for innovations and has a lot to do with complex coding.

It is imperative for an auto engineer to have that wit to quickly analyse the data and evaluate the performance of the vehicles and look for what improvements can be made next.

Creativity-curiosity- and addressing the end customer needs is what leads a successful career. The design, mechanics, prototype testing and all the permutations and combinations involved with it is what calls for a prospering journey.

Well-versed with CAD/CAM softwares

As an automotive engineer, being comfortable with the softwares is very important. Computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) softwares are what will be required at any and every point to create the blueprints of the new vehicles.

Since the prototype has to be built digitally first and then goes under trials to identify and issues involved, before the production actually starts, it is thus required to have a good understanding of the programs so that troubleshooting at hand does not become rocket science.

Attention to details

Well, this is another aspect of the work profile and very crucial as well. It is not the product that sometimes fails or malfunctions but the minute details that were missed or overlooked.

Paying attention to even the simplest details such as the size of the wire maybe can prove to be a very smart decision in the later stages, so one has to be completely assured that all aspects of the design work frame are incorporated properly and they don’t end up creating any kind of flaws in the end product or during any stage of production, for that matter.

Deep understanding of vehicle dynamics

As an automotive engineer, the understanding of how a vehicle responds to the forces and control is very vital.

Profound knowledge about the vehicle’s engineering design – the vehicle’s frame, the body and the engine, the understanding of a vehicle’s powertrain and how the different components operate is a must for an auto engineer.

At the same time, he must have the skills that make him work in a way that the safety aspect is nowhere compromised while focussing more on the performance and design sections of the vehicle.

Material science is also a major factor to consider while designing a product and auto engineers need to be well versed to make the right choice of the material and properties of the same to best suit their purpose.

Leadership skills

These are the qualities that everyone has to have in order to have a healthy work culture, be it any industry. These skills are helpful in the long run, teamwork it is and for the team to work well together, a transactional leadership system has to be fully functional.

