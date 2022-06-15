Top industry leaders to share their views at Financial Express’ First & Last Mile Mobility Conclave on June 17

Electrification is the talk of the town globally, and while India may be lagging behind the adoption of electric cars, the two- and three-wheeler segments are becoming the agents of change.

In fact, as part of our endevaour to be a platform for connecting the industry and stakeholders, Financial Express’ will host the First & Last Mile Mobility Conclave 2022.

The day-long virtual event will bring together industry leaders from a wide range of domains, right from policymakers, legacy players, two- and three-wheeler manufacturers, e-commerce companies, charging and battery solutions provider to fleet partners.

At present, India’s robust electric vehicle sales are primarily driven by strong central and state government incentive policies. Apart from this, rising fuel prices, new product launches, and the rapid expansion of charging infrastructure are further accelerating EV sales in India. But the question remains, can the industry become self-sustainable without government incentives?

The event will begin with a keynote address from one of India’s oldest and largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer’s Managing Director, Mr. Naveen Munjal, who will share his thoughts on the potential of India’s electric two-wheeler industry.

The topic of Making India Atmanirbhar has been long pushed by the government of India. To deliberate on the topic a panel discussion will see Mr Sudhendu J Sinha, Adviser (Infrastructure Connectivity – Transport and Electric Mobility), NITI Aayog; Mr Nagesh Basavanhalli, Group CEO, Greaves Cotton; Ms Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder & CEO, Kinetic Green and Dr Akshay Singhal, Founder & CEO, Log 9 Materials. The session will be moderated by Mr Deepanshu Taumar, Vertical Lead – Express Mobility, The Financial Express (Digital).

Shri Ashish Kundra, Principal Secretary, Government of Delhi, will give a special address sharing how the National Capital is striving to be the EV hub of the country.

This will be followed by a power session, which will see Mr Mohal Lalbhai, Founder & CEO, Matter, a technology start-up that is working on making safe and efficient batteries for the Indian mobility space.

Mr Rakesh Sharma, ED, Bajaj Auto will have a fireside chat with Mr Deepanshu Taumar, to share his views on how the OEM is looking at the fast-growing EV segment.

It is no secret that one of the key drivers for electrification in the country is the Central and State subsidies, but what lies beyond fiscal incentives. Mr Vikram Chaudhary, Assistant Editor, The Financial Express will moderate the panel discussion, which will see – Ms Mahua Acharya, MD & CEO, Convergence Energy Services (CESL); Mr Sohinder Gill, DG, Society Of Manufacturers Of Electric Vehicles (SMEV); Ms Suman Mishra, CEO, Mahindra Electric and Mr Vinkesh Gulati, President, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) share their respective views.

This will be followed by a fireside chat between two auto industry veterans, Mr Chetan Maini, Chairman & Co-Founder, Sun Mobility and Mr Arun Malhotra, Auto Industry Expert & Former MD, Nissan Motor India.

The topic of electrification in the two- and three-wheeler space is taking centre stage, especially with companies big and small looking to adopt a climate-conscious path. A panel discussion on the topic of ‘Road to climate conscious delivery’ will see participation from – Mr Anant Nahata, MD, Exicom Tete-Systems; Dr. Karuna Shankar Pande, Director – Last Mile Operations, Amazon India; Mr Prasad Sreeram, CEO, Cogos Technologies and Mr Rajit Arya, Co-Founder & CEO, Dispatch Vehicles. The session will be moderated by Mr Som Kapoor, Partner – Automotive, EY.

Batteries play a very important and crucial role in the electric vehicle space, Mr Atul Arya, Head – Energy System Division, Panasonic India will give a technical presentation sharing the history and future of the important asset in the space.

One of the key targets that India has set for itself is to achieve a significant portion of vehicle sales to be electrified by 2030. Can the ambition outweigh ground reality? Representing the electric two-wheeler space, Mr Jeetender Sharma, Founder & MD, Okinawa; Mr Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy and Mr Kapil Shelke, Founder & CEO, Tork Motors will present their views. The session will be moderated by Mr Arup Das, Editor, Express Drives – The Financial Express.

The demand for the electric vehicles especially in the two- and three-wheeler space is accelerating, but it is not just the incentives, but also new business models, such as a Battery as a Service, Pay as you Use among others. Ms Anjalli Ravi Kumar, Chief Sustainability Officer, Zomato; Mr Arun Sreyas Reddy, Founder, RACEnergy; Mr Akhil Aryan, Co-Founder, ION Energy; Mr Akash Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, Zypp Electric and Mr Kaushik Burman, Head Global Expansion, Gogoro, will share their views as panellists on the topic of – Emerging business models in the EV ecosystem. The session will be moderated by Mr Sheetal Bahl, Partner, GrowX Ventures.

Unlike their IC-counterparts, one of the key challenges for the electric vehicle industry is sound access to retail finance. It is a known fact, especially in the last-mile transport segment that leasing and financing make for a good chunk of business. To share their perspective on the same, Mr Amitabh Saran, Founder & CEO, Altigreen Propulsion; Mr Saurav Kumar, Founder & CEO, Euler Motors; Mr Uday Narang, Founder & Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility and Mr Uttam Digga, Co-founder, Porter will come together for a panel discussion. The session will be moderated by Mr Nilesh Wadhwa, Principal Correspondent, Express Mobility – The Financial Express.

Mr Mr Roshun Povaiah, Editor, FE Digital – The Financial Express will give the vote of thanks.

The event is supported by Associate Partner – Matter, Supporting Partner – Saietta VNA and Industry Partner – the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV).