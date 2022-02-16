Top Industry Leaders Speaking At Future of Mobility Summit 2022

Express Mobility, which has been closely tracking the megatrends of connected, autonomous, shared, and electric, has curated the Future of Mobility Summit 2022 on Friday, 18th February 2022.

The automobile industry is undergoing a substantial transformation with the rapid penetration of electric vehicles along with the inclusion of connected technology. The race to find cleaner forms of mobility is accelerated to make the mobility ecosystem safer and more accessible.

Moreover, the whole concept of moving from point A to B is transforming whilst creating a new ecosystem that includes implications that affect more than just the automotive industry.

Representatives of OEMs from Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hero Electric, Switch Mobility, CESL and several others from the start-up ecosystem will discuss and deliberate on various aspects of mobility and share their outlook on what the Future of Mobility looks like.

The top industry leaders will cover the entire spectrum from the smallest form factor used in last-mile transportation to the integration of multi-mode transportation. Moreover, electric vehicles being the front runner in the clean energy industry leaders will discuss building smart charging infrastructure and its importance for faster adoption of EVs.

Apart from that, the technical presentation will highlight topics such as accelerated product development, re-imagining mobility in digital age EVs and alternative Clean Energy Mobility solutions.

To join the most coveted India’s first event on Future of Mobility, follow the link: https://bit.ly/3sMYrcf