Top five factors to consider when buying EV chargers

The electric vehicle is the fastest-growing segment of the automotive industry. Advanced technology and buyer inclination towards decreasing carbon footprints and government policy incentives have been some of the fundamental operators contributing to the extension of the electric vehicle market across the past few years. EVs also reduce the emissions that add to environmental change and smog, improving public health, and reducing ecological damage.

The EV charging infrastructure will play a major role in aiding EV adoption and gives drivers the confidence to travel anywhere without the fear of being stranded. This article talks about the top 5 factors to keep in mind if you are thinking of buying EV Chargers.

TOP FIVE FACTORS TO CONSIDER WHEN INSTALLING EV CHARGERS

1. Safety: a top priority for EV charging station installation

EV Chargers are high load electrical equipment with high Amperage- of the range of 32A-63 A (AC Chargers). So, when you choose EV Chargers, look out for charging stations with Ground Fault Interrupt feature, automatic plug-out detection and power termination, and adherence to international safety compliances like UL certifications or safety standards laid down by CEA.

2. Inter-operability Certifications: OCPP and OCPI

When it comes to buying and installing charging stations, ensure that the product support inter-operability between charging stations and the cloud network (which makes these stations ‘smart’) as well as communication between different networks. Globally, these norms are set forth by Open Charge Alliance. In India, currently, there are only a few companies certified by Open Charge Alliance.

3. All-Weather durability

With many chargers being installed outdoors or in open areas, you need to ensure that the chargers you install on your premises are built for all weather conditions. Check the product for outdoor ratings like NEMA or IP ratings before you make the purchase and install them.

4. End-to-end software and mobile app solution

Since EV chargers requires setting up pricing, and access controls as well as remote monitoring, it is recommended to go for end-to-end EV Charging solutions, which comes with software for the EV charger as well as Mobile apps for EV drivers. Using third-party software and apps can create issues in terms of compatibility and data privacy concerns.

5. Full Replacement Warranty and Insurance Coverage

Being a novel product in the market, the after-sales service for EV chargers are not available. Hence choose charging stations that come with a full replacement warranty and have damage coverage for vehicles.

It is evident that that investing in a trustworthy, experienced installer is an investment in safety and regulatory compliance not only for you but for your car, your home and others around you too.

Author: Prashant Radhakrishnan, Vice President (Sales & Marketing), India – SemaConnect

