Top 5 things to remember before buying a new car insurance

By: Mayank Gupta, Vice President – Auto Insurance, ACKO

Are you planning to buy a new car? You must have thought about the colour, engine, features and price point. But have you considered the car insurance you need to buy with your new car? If you haven’t, then let us help you with that.

It is a common assumption that one can or should get car insurance from a car dealer while buying car insurance. Car buyers think the dealer can help them get a good deal while purchasing insurance, but that is not the case.

While buying car insurance, you should do your due diligence as you did for the car. You can check various policies available online, compare their features and premiums and choose the best policy suitable for your requirements.

Here is a quick checklist you should remember while buying new car insurance.

Know your insurance rights

As a new car owner, you have all the rights to gather and get correct knowledge about the car insurance you are aiming to buy. While dealers serve as points of sale for insurance firms and offer a good bargain, car buyers do not get the best-suited insurance policy for the car. So before buying a policy from a car dealer, one should always cross-check the offerings of different insurance providers, including the new-age tech-first insurers.

The digital native companies sell bespoke policies meeting all the requirements at a much-reduced cost which can be approximately 20% less. This is possible because new-age companies do not pay any commissions to the agents and pass on that benefit to the customers. With the proper knowledge, you can save a sizable sum of money while buying a car insurance policy and renewing the policy.

‘One Size Fits All’ is a wrong notion

It is generally assumed that ‘one size fits all’ while buying car insurance. One should not fall for this trap and should always identify what they are looking for and tailor their insurance policies accordingly. Once you have identified your needs, you can ask your insurer to provide for the same, and you can pay for that. You will not need to pay for features that are not relevant to you.

Two ways to buy car insurance

You can either buy insurance from a dealer or through an insurance provider directly. It is perceived that the car dealer is authorized to sell insurance policies, but that is not the case. Car dealers position traditional insurers as the best possible options and sway customers from looking at other new-age insurers who offer customized policies at a lower premium. One should consider multiple choices before opting for a new car insurance policy.

The Unsaid Truth

Most dealers have a fixed rate card, and the customers can choose any insurer from the list, but the price remains the same. Generally, the dealer pushes the insurance company, which gives them the highest commission. Usually, the customers unknowingly end up with the burden of loaded premiums due to this added commission. While Indian laws make it mandatory to have insurance before the car hits the road, buying it from your dealer is not compulsory.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) says that customers have the freedom to purchase insurance from whomever they want to. The consumer can also opt for a policy from a digital-native insurance company. These new-age companies provide buyers with better benefits like huge premium savings, hassle-free renewal, and quick settlement.

The power of choosing your add-ons

Dealers offer generic motor insurance, often bloated with add-ons that are not needed. However, when customers buy directly from the insurer, they can add tailored add-ons like engine protection, zero depreciation coverage, roadside assistance, etc., at an additional fee. Thus, the power of choosing add-ons rests with the customer, not the dealer.

To sum it up, it is safe to say that we should do our due diligence before buying any insurance product because the devil is in the details.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the original author. These views and opinions do not represent those of The Indian Express Group or its employees.