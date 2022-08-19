Top 5 careers to explore across auto industry

The automotive sector in India is finally seeming to pick up the pace and both in terms of opportunities and evolution, it is standing a crucial juncture today. While the EV trend is fast catching up across the industry, OEMs as well as component manufacturers are racing to keep pace with the changing scenario. What’s particularly worrying at this point is the lack of adequate manpower to service the demands of the industry.

Be it internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, CNGs, hybrid options, or all-green vehicles – such as the Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs), the auto manufacturers are focusing to set their best foot forward at the right time in their bid to bridge the gap between past and future.

If the automotive industry fascinates you, you are someone moved by vehicles, who desires to translate their passion in the ever-evolving auto industry into profession- here is a list of 5 career options that you can choose from-

Motor accident lawyers: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has been pushing for safety features and greater safety awareness amongst the citizen. That said, when one is on the road, there’s always a risk of mishaps. Of we see people go through series of harrowing times getting out of these. In such events, the owner has to look for an experienced lawyer to represent their cases legally who can settle easily using their expertise in analysis, laws, negotiate with insurance companies and car makers.

As a car crash lawyer, one has to identify evidence to straighten the case to claim appropriate financial reimbursement for any physical damage to the vehicle or the individual. These lawyers represent the client and negotiate with the insurers.



Auto engineers:

Auto engineers are responsible for Research & Development (R&D) and designing of a vehicle. From the chassis to the chrom etrims, auto engineers make sure that every part is designed in sync, manufactured and assembled properly.As an auto engineer, one has to always keep an eye on the emerging trends in the market in terms of technology and innovations to ensure evolution of the vehicle coupled with a vision to apprehend future trends.



Auto sales manager:

Auto sales managers are responsible for running dealerships by attracting consumers and helping them decide on their preferred vehicles. They are generally smooth talkers with the ability to sell ice to Eskimos. But that apart, an auto sales manager has to observe and analyse the sale trends, maintain the inventory levels accordingly, manage the sales team, oversee promotional discounts, approve public relations and advertising campaigns to generate revenue for the dealership.



Automotive designers:

Auto designers are responsible to make the cars aesthetically pleasing from inside and the outside while ensuring not to hamper the technical abilities of the vehicle.

As an auto designer, one must have an expertise in combining art and engineering to develop a cost-effective, aerodynamic, and visually pleasing vehicle.



Automotive electricians:



Auto electrical experts are answerable for investigating, fixing and keeping a vehicle’s headlights, dashboard cautioning lights, circuit framework, engine motor and gearbox. They frequently work in mechanical and auto body shops with different experts, yet center around the electric issues inside the vehicle.



Technological advancements have eased the jobs of auto electricians lately. Computerised diagnosis systems identify the underlying issues in the vehicle, making it easier for them to repair, change, or fix the components.