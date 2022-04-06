Top 10 Selling UVs in March 2022: Tata Nexon Tops The Chart

Tata Motors managed to sell more SUVs than any other carmaker in March, leading the SUV sales for the month. Tata Motors’ Nexon grew 66% in terms of sales compared to the same time last year. Tata Motors not only leads the list, but also has a second SUV in the list of top 10 selling SUVs for March 2022.

This fiscal year, the sub-compact SUV sector outsold the premium hatchback segment by a good margin. In March of 2022, the Tata Nexon sold 14,315 units, up from 8,683 units sold around the same month of the previous year, which is a 66% increase over earlier year’s sales.

The second spot was taken by Maruti Suzuki Vitara brezza, with total sales of 12,439 units in march 2022, this resulted YoY growth of 10%, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza outnumbered Hyundai Creta that recorded sales of 10,532 units in march 2022.

The Creta mid-size SUV emerged as the best-selling Hyundai car in the month of March 2022 with 10,532 units sold. During a similar period, last year, the Indo-Japanese carmaker dispatched 10,623 units of the subcompact SUV which prompted YoY growth of 9.86 percent.

Occupying the fourth spot was Tata Punch with the home-grown manufacturer selling 10,526 units of the micro SUV, closely behind the Hyundai Creta.

The second model of Hyundai which stood in a list is Venue grabbing fifth spot in a list of top 10 SUVs in march 2022. Which accumulated a volume of 9,220 units as opposed to 11,779 units sold in January last year.

Kia Seltos was trailed by Kia Carens, Kia seltos was at sixth place in the list, having total 8,415 units sold in march 2022, During the same period last year, Kia sold 8,859 units of Sonet which has transitioned into 22 percent YoY growth.

Toyota Innova Crysta stood at seventh place in a list, selling 7,917 units in Mar 2022 which has resulted in 38% Y-o-Y growth. against 3,939 units during the same period of time in 2021. With a Y-o-Y volume decline of 38%.

UV deals in February 2022 returned in the wake of plunging by 14% in January (year-on-year, or YoY, examination) and standing out was the Maruti Ertiga. Maruti Ertiga secured eighth place in the list of top 10 SUVs. 7,888 units sold in march 2022 resulted in a –15% decrease during the same period last year, which was 9,303.

Kia Carens stood on ninth place, sold 7,008 units in march 2022, It’s entrancing that Kia Motors got to function when it began in India. Whether that was building a plant or launching ready products. Kia decisively works in sections where there is demand.

Interestingly, Mahindra & Mahindra’s seven-seater Bolero showcased the highest jump in the monthly sales as against in January 2022 The model got to the Top 10 pack after four years. Having 6,924 sold units in March 2022.





