Top 10 selling cars in India revealed

In fact, looking at the top 10 selling cars for the month of April 2022, the share of SUVs in the list has increased to 48 percent. In total 123,909 units made up for the top 10 highest selling cars, of which 59,172 were SUVs, followed by 39,147 hatchbacks (31.5% market share).

Maruti Suzuki India continues to dominate the list with seven models to its name. The Wagon R (17,766 units) hatchback was the highest selling car in the country.

The Ertiga SUV with 14,889 units was the second most sold vehicle in the list.

Tata Motors’ Nexon remains the top-selling model for the company and also is the 3rd most popular model and the highest selling SUV in the list. With sales of 13,471 units, the Nexon has helped the company make smart gains in the overall market share as well.

At number 4, the Creta SUV continues to be its best-seller for Hyundai Motor India with sales of 12,651 units.

With sales of 11,764 units, the Maruti Vitara Brezza at number 5 in the list continues to keep its presence in the list. Followed closely by Eeco with sales of 11,154 units.

The Baleno hatchback with sales of 10,938 units came at number 7; closely followed by Dzire sedan at 10,701 units, which also is the only car in its segment to be featured in the list. Once the most popular car, the Alto hatchback came at 9th rank with sales of 10,443 units.

The other surprising entry in the list is the Punch micro-SUV with sales of 10,132 units at the number 10 position. Launched in October 2021, the high on features from the company is also the first SUV based on the ALFA architecture.