Top 10 Passenger Vehicles Sold In March 2022: Maruti, Tata Dominate The List

Despite the semiconductor woes, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Hyundai dominate the list of top 10 selling cars in India for March, with some models even registering good growth.

As the global chip crisis continues, carmakers are continuing to face the brunt in sales, as the sales chart for March 2022 shows. However, despite the hindrance, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Hyundai dominate the list of top 10 selling cars in India for March, with some models even registering good growth compared to March 2021.

Maruti Suzuki remains the leading carmaker in India in terms of sales, dominating six positions in the list of top 10 selling vehicles. Tata Motors and Hyundai India manage two places each.

The top three selling models for Maruti Suzuki are the WagonR, Dzire, and the Baleno. Further down the list, the Swift and the Vitara Brezza from Maruti, and the Eeco takes the tenth place. The WagonR, Dzire, and Brezza have posted 31%, 63%, and 10% growth respectively compared to March 2021, while all other Maruti models in the top 10 list have had negative growth.

Tata Motor’s Nexon and Punch SUVs take fourth and eighth places, as the Nexon registers a strong growth of 65% compared to last year. The Tata Punch, being a relatively new entrant to the Indian market, managed to sell 10,526 units last month.

For Hyundai, the Creta and the i10 Grand take the seventh and ninth spots having sold 10,532 units and 9,687 units respectively. Both Hyundai models have registered negative growth of 17% and 12% compared to March last year.

Rank OEM Sales 1 Maruti Suzuki 1,27,353 2 Hyundai India 34,132 3 Tata Motors 29,586 4 Kia India 22,294 5 Mahindra 19,025 Top 5 OEM Sales March 2022

When looking at OEMs, Maruti Suzuki undoubtedly takes the crown in sales, followed by Hyundai, Tata Motors, Kia India, and Mahindra, rounding up the top 5 list. Also, hatchbacks continue to lead sales in the Indian market, closely followed by SUVs, MUVs, and sedans.