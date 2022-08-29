Tirex to supply EV chargers at HP’s retail outlets in Gujarat and Rajasthan

Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) has awarded a contract to Tirex Transmission, an EV charging solutions provider, to set up more than 60 EV chargers at its fuel stations in Gujarat and Rajasthan. The company, in a statement said, that it has supplied EV chargers to NTPC, KSEBL, Power Grid, Ashok Leyland, and Olectra and more.



As part of the contract, Tirex shall supply two types of DC fast chargers for this project – one rated between 25 to 30 kW with a single connector option of CCS2 and the other type is rated between 50 to 60 kW, with combinations of connectors per the requirement.

They come with the provision of two CCS (Combined Charging System) type output connectors that will allow charging more than one vehicle simultaneously by using shared power. That will help to avoid long queues in the EV charging stations.

These chargers will be compatible with most new-age electric vehicles available in India. This contract adds another 3MW to Tirex’s existing supply of more than 20MW worth of chargers across India.



The government of India has recognized addressing the issue of climate change as the need of the hour. As a result, like many other initiatives and projects of the Government of India to encourage people to switch to an electric vehicle, the project of deploying EV charging stations by Hindustan Petroleum is among them.



People eagerly look for a substitute to fossil fuels amid rising prices and are gradually inclining toward electric vehicles (EVs).

The only dilemma in their mind is where to charge their electric vehicle. People are anxious about the thought of the availability of EV charging stations. The only solution to soothe this transition phase is to build a dependable EV charging network so that future customers can feel confident about their decision to choose an electric vehicle.