Tiger Logistics to roll out price discovery and supply chain automation platform

The full-stack platform will offer cross-border solutions for ocean and air shipments along with first-mile transportation, last-mile delivery, and customs clearance, among others.

It plans to incorporate cargo insurance and financing, among other features on the platform, once the pilot phase kicks off, to build a one-stop solution for all shipping requirements.

The focus is to build a robust MSMEs clientele in the Indian market for a seamless and hassle-free customer experience, it said, adding, that the proposed digital platform is a disruption to the existing manual norms of operations in the freight industry.

The platform, to be rolled out is claimed to be the first in the country and then in some developing economies, will enable shipping accessible to more than 63 million MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) in the country, Tiger Logistics said, citing a CII report.

MSMEs account for as much as 40 percent of the country’s overall exports and 6.11 percent of the country’s manufacturing GDP, besides making up for 24.63 percent of the GDP from the services sector, it said.

Harpreet Singh Malhotra, CMD, Tiger Logistics, said “Technology is the operating word in the current times. Shipping cannot lag behind if we have to sustain the business.

This new digital segment will help exporters and importers to instantly book their freight, automate their documentation process, keep track of their shipments and manage payments all on a single platform.”

He added that tThe platform will offer real-time rates, complete visibility, and access to instant information about shipment updates.”International shipping is highly unorganised, wrought with inefficiencies, and is presently going through a massive freight and container crisis.

While big shippers have the power to negotiate rates directly with carriers and multinational forwarders, SMEs and MSMEs get left behind in the chase. With our new platform, we hope to change this and democratise access of every business to freight services,” said Simar Malhotra, manager, Key Accounts and Digital Lead, Tiger Logistics.