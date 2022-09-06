TI Clean Mobility launches Montra Electric three-wheeler, prices starting at Rs 3.02 lakh

TI Clean Mobility, the wholly owned subsidiary of Tube Investment, part of the Murugappa Group launched the Montra Electric three-wheeler. The company claims that the vehicle is packed with innovation and several industry-firsts.

As per the company spokesperson, it has category best 10 kWh battery pack, delivering superior range of 197km (ARAI certified) and 155+/-5km (typical range). Further it is claimed to achieve industry best peak torque of 60 Nm and a top speed of 55kmph. It is also equipped with multiple drive modes for better economy along with Park Assist for better maneuverability.

As per the management, safety and endurance is a key priority. Arun Murugappan, Executive Chairman, Tube Investments of India, said “Montra Electric three-wheeler will mark a new phase of growth and innovation for us. We’ve invested our best resources and time to develop this product.”

We are excited to see customer reactions. Electric three-wheelers is one of the EV segments with the biggest growth potential. This segment is one that will have a significant impact on India’s effort to achieve net zero carbon emissions by the year 2070. “

Adding more details about the product, KK Paul, MD, TICMPL said, “It is available in three variants – Soft top, hard top and long range and the price ranges between Rs 3.02 – 3.42 lakh.” The prices are ex-showroom post-subsidy benefits.



The Montra Electric three-wheeler comes loaded with telematics and state of the art apps for both driver and commuter apart from convenienet digital financing, 24 x 7 roadside assistance, 2-year extended warranty option and three-year AMC.

The company announced that 40 dealers are already onboard and they are targetting 100 locations by end of FY2023. It plans a nation wide launch in phases starting with South. So far there is an investment of Rs 200 crore for product development and manufacturing and it took 3 years to develop the product. It plans to breakeven in 2 years and aims to be in the top 3 electric three-wheeler brands within the very first year of the launch.

The copmpany is in touch with several battery swapping company and plans to look at it in the future. Speaking on their battery chemistry, Paul added that they are currently, “using NMC battery chemistry and will be open to other chemistry as well.” Also it targets introducing cargo products.