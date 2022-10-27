Three Wheels United launches operations in Kerala

Three Wheels United (TWU), a global fintech company for EV financing, has started operations in Kerala.

The company said, over the next six months, the company plans to finance 1000+ two and three-wheelers in Kerala.

During the 2022 financial budget, the state government announced an incentive of Rs 25,000 – 30,000 for every EV vehicle in the rollout of 10,000 e-autos in select cities. Furthermore, other initiatives to improve charging infrastructure and enable easy access to finance have also been introduced to effectively implement the state’s e-vehicle policy.

In 2019, Kerala’s Electric vehicle policy set an ambitious target of introducing 1 million EVs by 2022. Since then, several EV initiatives have been implemented in the state to drive the mass adoption.



Cedrick Tandong, CEO and Co-Founder, Three Wheels United, said, “We believe that access to affordable financing can further contribute to the mass adoption of EVs in the state.”

Three Wheels United has developed a disruptive platform to finance light electric vehicles. The company leverages technology to provide the most comprehensive, affordable loans, and rent-to-own options to India’s micro entrepreneurs to help them easily switch to EV two and three-wheelers.

Three Wheels United has over 50,000 drivers on its platform, offering them various products and services. The company has financed over 4000 auto-rickshaws resulting in the reduction of 1,72,000+ tonnes of CO2 emissions and the generation of an extra $71M in income for the drivers.

Recently, TWU raised $10 Million as a part of Series A Funding led by Delta Corp Holdings with participation from new and existing investors. With the new investment, Three Wheels United is in the process of scaling up two-wheeler and three-wheeler financing in India by partnering with the Government and other industry players.

TWU has also started pilots in the Middle East, Africa and other emerging markets with a goal to improve driver livelihoods and reduce air pollution globally.