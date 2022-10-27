scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Three Wheels United launches operations in Kerala

The company has financed over 4000 auto-rickshaws resulting in the reduction of 1,72,000+ tonnes of CO2 emissions, and the generation of an extra $71M in income for the drivers.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Three Wheels United launches operations in Kerala

Three Wheels United (TWU), a global fintech company for EV financing, has started operations in Kerala. 

The company said, over the next six months, the company plans to finance 1000+ two and three-wheelers in Kerala. 

During the 2022 financial budget, the state government announced an incentive of Rs 25,000 – 30,000 for every EV vehicle in the rollout of 10,000 e-autos in select cities. Furthermore, other initiatives to improve charging infrastructure and enable easy access to finance have also been introduced to effectively implement the state’s e-vehicle policy. 

Also Read

 In 2019, Kerala’s Electric vehicle policy set an ambitious target of introducing 1 million EVs by 2022. Since then, several EV initiatives have been implemented in the state to drive the mass adoption.

Cedrick Tandong, CEO and Co-Founder, Three Wheels United, said, We believe that access to affordable financing can further contribute to the mass adoption of EVs in the state.” 

Three Wheels United has developed a disruptive platform to finance light electric vehicles. The company leverages technology to provide the most comprehensive, affordable loans, and rent-to-own options to India’s micro entrepreneurs to help them easily switch to EV two and three-wheelers. 

Three Wheels United has over 50,000 drivers on its platform, offering them various products and services. The company has financed over 4000 auto-rickshaws resulting in the reduction of 1,72,000+ tonnes of CO2 emissions and the generation of an extra $71M in income for the drivers. 

Recently, TWU raised $10 Million as a part of Series A Funding led by Delta Corp Holdings with participation from new and existing investors. With the new investment, Three Wheels United is in the process of scaling up two-wheeler and three-wheeler financing in India by partnering with the Government and other industry players.

TWU has also started pilots in the Middle East, Africa and other emerging markets with a goal to improve driver livelihoods and reduce air pollution globally. 

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.