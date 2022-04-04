Thomas Muller Joins Jaguar Land Rover As Executive Director Of Product Engineering

Jaguar Land Rover today announced the appointment of Thomas Müller as the new Executive Director of Product Engineering. Müller will take charge of the technical development of all new Jaguar and Land Rovers, including both hardware and software. Thomas succeeds Nick Rogers, who decided to leave Jaguar Land Rover in December 2021.

With over 20 years involvement with the automotive industry, Thomas has a broad foundation in various jobs in innovative work research and development, with an emphasis on chassis, ADAS and autonomous driving.

He joins Jaguar Land Rover from the Volkswagen Group, where he held a variety of engineering leadership positions at Audi. Most recently, Thomas was Executive Vice President for Research and Development ADAS and Autonomous Driving at Volkswagen Group’s automotive software auxiliary, CARIAD.

Remarking on his appointment, Thomas Müller said: “I’m excited to join the Jaguar Land Rover group at a critical point in the organization’s change. We have a genuinely astonishing opportunity. By completely executing coordinated standards, computerizing designing cycles and applying creative product advancement strategies, we will bring to life a new generation of electrified Jaguar and Land Rover models that exemplify our cutting-edge extravagance philosophy. Jaguar and Land Rover are already known for their high-quality design and dynamic capabilities. As we launch a new era of electric power and digitalization, I look forward to helping these amazing brands and products continue to thrive.

Thierry Bolloré, Chief Executive Officer, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “In addition to the fact that Thomas is experienced engineering leader; he also brings an unassuming and receptive quality and we’re glad to invite him to Jaguar Land Rover. His vision and information from over twenty years in the business will cause him an extraordinary help and coach to our groups as we to speed up our journey of simplification and electrification.”

Thomas is the most recent executive appointment at Jaguar Land Rover, where he will play a key role in bringing to life the company’s Reimagine strategy: a sustainability-rich reimagination of modern extravagance by design, interesting client encounters, and positive societal impact. The procedure is intended to assist Jaguar Land Rover with accomplishing net zero fossil fuel supply chain, products, and operations by 2039.