Thiruvananthapuram airport procures 4 more electric vehicles 

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, as part of its endeavor to achieve airport carbon accreditation (ACA) Level 4+ in the short term and net -zero status in the long term, has procured 4 more electric vehicles.

These vehicles will be used by operations and safety teams at the airport for their routine work, a TIAL statement here said.

TIAL had procured 4 EV’s for engineering and landside operations in October, 2022. The electric vehicles will help the airport reduce its carbon emission and thereby lessen the carbon footprint that the airport generates, it said.

This switch to electric vehicles is part of a larger plan to convert all its fossil fuel driven vehicles to electric vehicles, wherever the EV option is available, by March 2024.

Plans are afoot to add four more vehicles for “follow-me” operations in the airside.

Two EV charging stations were commissioned in domestic and international terminals recently, the statement further added.