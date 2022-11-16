Theirry Bollore resigns from Jaguar Land Rover, Adrian Mardell takes over as interim CEO

Tata Motors-owned British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Thierry Bollore has tendered his resignation from the company due to personal reasons.

Adrian Mardell, member of the Executive Board for three years and has also been part of JLR for around 32 will take over as the interim CEO.

Bollore will be leaving the British luxury brand on December 31.

“I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together at Jaguar Land Rover over the last two years. The company’s transformation and acceleration towards a sustainable, profitable future as a modern luxury business is underway at great pace. I would like to thank the whole team for their dedication and passion and I wish the entire organisation the very best for the future,” he said.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover said: “I want to thank Thierry for everything he has done at Jaguar Land Rover. The foundations for a successful transformation have been laid, leaving the company well poised for the future.”

Starting his career at Michelin, Bollore has worked with automotive companies such as Faurecia and Renault in the past. He was appointed as the CEO for JLR on July 28, 2020 and took over the position in September 2020.