The rise of used car market: The big ticket in the automotive industry in India

By: Mehul Agrawal, Co-Founder and COO, CARS24

For decades, being a car owner was considered a rarity; it was a show of one’s status. Going for a drive in your own vehicle was a luxury not everybody could afford. The rise of the pre-owned car industry has changed that. Owning a car has become easier and economical.

Car ownership in India stands at a meager 2%. This showcases a huge scope for growth of the pre-owned car industry. The pre-owned car market in India has been on a steady rise over the last few years and has shown a great promise for the future.

With the increasing number of individuals who favor individual mobility and customized financing options infused into the pre-owned car market, the market is set to grow significantly. Studies show that by 2026, it will become a USD 50 Billion Industry, indicating that the pre-owned car industry might record a CAGR of 15% during this period.

The organized sales channels of the pre-owned car market in India saw a substantial increase in the last few years. This progress is driven by improved and amplified sales of used cars in metro cities and an upsurge in online platforms. OEMs and online platforms have brought a new level of clarity to the highly unorganized activity of buying and selling used cars. Customers now feel comfortable while buying a used car. Warranty, refurbishment, and easy financing services are readily available today, making investing in a used car a hassle-free process.

The COVID-19 pandemic further fueled the demand for pre-owned cars with people becoming hesitant to travel via public transport. Traveling in public transport in such times can be nerve-wracking and owning a personal vehicle offers the much needed surely for themselves and their family. In today’s time, cars have become a necessity as compared to a luxury as was perceived in the past. The pandemic not only led to increased digitalization but as more and more consumers bought cars online, they enjoyed the convenience and are likely to buy their next car completely online. Additionally, the production and sales of new vehicles braced the impact from the pandemic only further making used cars a viable option.

Earlier on people felt embarrassed of buying used cars, however the overall sentiment towards the category has also seen a drastic shift. People now no longer feel shy or ashamed of buying a used car. It is one of the most practical options and the taboo around having a used car is slowly going away. This is owing to the credible players making the move in the Indian market.

A big opportunity for the industry comes from people’s growing reluctance to keep their cars for longer than 3-4 years which earlier used to be at least 5-6 years. The life of a well-maintained car is closer to 10 years, if not 15 years. This gives an opportunity for people to sell and buy used cars. One can change their car or even upgrade their car in a shorter period basis their personal choice.

For a first-time car owner, the thought of buying a used car to learn and familiarize themselves with driving a four-wheeler is very pleasing. It helps them learn and experience car ownership in a quicker and cost-effective manner.

While buying a car, the most important factor in the purchasing journey is quality. This is being solved by establishing massive refurbishment facilities with a promise to deliver cars as good as new to pre-owned car buyers. Some players are using technology to eliminate subjectivity and bias and make the entire journey seamless and efficient.

All recent studies and trends point to a huge surge in the pre-owned car industry. There are diverse buying options, and one has their pick of the litter with the growing organized pre-owned car sector. You can buy the car of your dreams for a great price. The next few years are going to be transformational for the category with newer innovations, offerings and consumer experiences by online platforms.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the original author. These views and opinions do not represent those of The Indian Express Group or its employees.