The reinCARnation of Skoda and Volkswagen in India

From a high of 114,084 cars sold in CY12, each year the sales of Volkswagen Group cars in India dropped and became half by CY16 (66,046 cars sold). Around that time, when the parent company was transforming for the better in the aftermath of the 2015 Dieselgate (Volkswagen emissions scandal), it decided to strengthen its bond with India and a new plan was put in place.On July 2, 2018, the Volkswagen Group said it will invest 1 billion euros in the India 2.0 project, led by subsidiary Skoda. Under this, Skoda and Volkswagen started developing new models specifically for the Indian market.The drop in sales, meanwhile, continued till the Covid-19 year 2020, when all group companies put together sold only 28,423 cars (a mere 1.17% of the Indian car market that year of 2,427,883 units).

Focus on SUVs

But with Skoda having readied the Kushaq SUV (launched on July 9, 2021) and Volkswagen the Taigun (launched on September 23, 2021), in CY21 sales grew 84.6% to 52,481 units. Group companies Porsche, Audi and Lamborghini also got some numbers.The India 2.0 plan was working.“It worked because we got the right products in the right segment at the right time,” Piyush Arora, managing director of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd, told FE. “These include two midsize SUVs (a segment that is growing) and two midsize sedans (a segment that holds a lot of promise).”In April-July 2022, for instance, Volkswagen and Skoda together sold 33,458 cars, which is 2.8% market share of the 1,204,296 total cars sold during that period (data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers).This was almost double the market share both the carmakers put together had a year ago, in April-July 2021, when they sold 12,044 cars (1.3% market share of the total 910,714 cars sold).

Focus on sedans

After SUVs, Skoda and Volkswagen entered the midsize sedan segment with the Slavia and the Virtus, respectively, rivalling established names such as Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna. It was a risky bet considering that the sales share of sedans has been dropping (according to data compiled from carmakers, it has dropped from 6.9% in FY17 to 2.6% in FY22). “The decision to launch sedans under India 2.0 was well thought out,” Arora said. “These two models are also for the global market.”The sales share of midsize sedans, he added, had been falling because there were no all-new sedan launches over the last few years. “Only SUVs body styles were getting launched, so customers had more choice in that body style. We believe sedans have their own niche provided a carmaker is able to offer a great product, and that’s what we did,” he said.Between Skoda and Volkswagen in India, Skoda is the front-runner; for example, first the Kushaq was launched and then the Taigun; first the Slavia was launched and then the Virtus. “While India 2.0 is being led by Skoda, it’s not a part of our strategy to launch a Skoda car before Volkswagen,” he said. “It depends on what kind of product is being introduced. In the future, a Volkswagen model might come first and then a Skoda.”

Behind the scenes

One of the major initiatives of the India 2.0 project is not visible to all; for example, developing engines, developing a dealer network, generating jobs, developing a supplier ecosystem, and so on, and a lot of cars being exported from India. “We are exporting cars to almost 44 countries right now,” Arora said.The group has two production facilities in India. All mass-market products that are heavily localised (Kushaq, Slavia, Taigun, Virtus) are produced in Pune, and the Aurangabad facility assembles premium cars (Audi, Porsche, etc) in a completely knocked down kit.On market share, Arora added that the aim is to achieve 5-7% market share in the short term. “Market share increases if you have more products, and we are focusing on bringing more models to India,” he said.

Electrification plans

Eventually, the Volkswagen Group will go electric in India (last year Volkswagen had said that, globally, it wants half of its vehicle sales to be electric by 2030). “The electrification journey has already started,” Arora said. “We are following a top-down approach.”In 2021, group company Audi launched electric cars in India, followed by Porsche. But these are imported vehicles priced upwards of Rs 1 crore. “The next step would be to bring global products from all our brands and then look at whether we can assemble those cars locally, and finally the time will come we will have to localise those cars,” he said.Earlier this year, Skoda had started testing the Enyaq electric SUV on Indian roads; it’s got a claimed range of up to 520 km.“While electrification is important, in India the growth of automotive will happen not only because of electric but also because of conventional fuels,” he said. “The tipping point (from when only electric cars will be developed by carmakers) is still a few years away.”

Volkswagen Group India sales(Includes Porsche, Audi, Lamborghini, Volkswagen and Skoda brands)

Year Car sales (units)

2012 114,084

2013 92,561 (18.9% fall)

2014 70,656 (23.7% fall)

2015 69,323 (1.9% fall)

2016 66,046 (4.7% fall)

2017 72,467 (9.7% rise)

2018 61,277 (15.4% fall)

2019 51,541 (15.9% fall)

2020 28,423 (44.9% fall)

2021 52,481 (84.6% rise)

Source: Volkswagen Annual Reports