The reign of the Ronin

TVS is not putting a label on the all-new Ronin, so then how would you classify it as?

TVS Ronin doesn’t have a known master, therefore, it can’t really be categorized in any segment as such. It is a beautiful modern retro motorcycle. The design is minimalistic and yet it is equipped with state-of-the-art technology. We have also introduced a new riding group called CULT which stands for Culture Lifestyle and Travel. The Ronin is a versatile motorcycle for new riders, which is easy and fun to ride. It is also a stylish motorcycle that can be taken on and off-road.

The Ronin comes with a range of accessories that allows riders to personalise their bike. Today, everyone wants to personalize their belongings. The Ronin is a perfect canvas for customization.

The Ronin offers many industry firsts in its category like the connected features.

TVS opted for a brand new 225cc engine even though there’s a more powerful 300cc plus powertrain available. What’s the reason behind this move?

We wanted to cater to the 200-300cc segment. The motorcycle is completely new and we wanted it to be a good combination of power and torque. We also wanted it to be easy to ride in both the city and on the highway. The front and the rear suspension are set up with comfort in mind. The riding posture is straight ensuring the rider can cover long distances at ease. Hence, the Ronin, in many ways, creates a segment of its own in the modern retro class.

TVS Ronin is fully loaded with connected features, but there’s still a shortage of semiconductor chips in the market. How does this affect you?

These shortages do affect the industry though but the objective isn’t to work on the shortages and then design a motorcycle. We wanted to offer the latest technology to the consumers.

Beyond India, which other markets are you looking at to introduce the Ronin?

As you know that the Apache series has been doing well in the premium segment and the Ronin will add to this category. The Ronin will be sold across the globe very soon.