The Mini 3-door Cooper SE has a 270 km driving range

German luxury carmaker BMW had said it would launch three electric cars in India in six months— “iXin 30days, Mini Electric in 90 days, and i4 in180 days.

German luxury carmaker BMW had said it would launch three electric cars in India in six months— “iXin 30days, Mini Electric in 90 days, and i4 in180 days,” Vikram Pawah, president & CEO, BMW Group India, had told FE.

Imported as a completely built-up unit (CBU), BMW India said all available units of the Mini Electric were sold out during the pre-launch booking in Q4CY21.

The Mini Electric has a battery capacity of 32.6 kWh and driving range of 270 km. Its motor develops power of 135 kW and torque of 270Nm, and can propelt he car from 0-100 km/h in 7.3 seconds. It comes with a wall-box charger with a fixed charging cable and one-time installation. Mini, a British brand owned by BMW, will become an electric carmaker after 2030.