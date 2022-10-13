The hidden innovations advancing EVs

Vishwanath S

While India is still in the initial stages of EV revolution, the adoption and number of EVs sold is increasing faster with each passing day. Electric vehicles are no longer an exclusive option for early adopters; they are the transportation of the future. EVs are already one of the vehicle market’s fastest-growing sectors. That strong growth rate is expected to continue, as governments implement various incentives and programmes to push the sale of EVs.

The technologies that are driving the EV revolution are becoming more subtle, with a focus on lowering prices and enhancing manufacturing efficiency while continuing to increase performance. Priorities include reducing charging times and enhancing battery and motor capabilities to fulfil drivers’ torque, speed, range, and reliability requirements.

These issues necessitate an understanding of a vehicle’s electrical architecture in order to optimise the transfer of electrons from the charging station to the battery pack and from the battery to the motor, as well as every other electrical system.

Meeting the demand for extremely fast charging

Shorter charging times are a critical facilitator for increased EV adoption, encouraging the development of high-voltage, high-current charging infrastructure. Drivers will spend less time waiting at charging stations as charging becomes faster and safer. The difficulty for EV designers is to ensure that their vehicles are capable of dealing with the challenges of ultrafast charging.

From the charging inlet to the connections, wiring, and battery contactors, every component must be built to withstand the greater temperatures associated with high-voltage fast charging.

According to KPMG’s analysis, electric vehicle charging – the next great opportunity, many EV users have limited access to private charging, and an elaborate public charging infrastructure can go a long way toward hastening EV adoption in the country.

The increased demand for high-speed charging increases the possibility of abrasive wear on charging inlets, specifically when accessing public charging stations, which are more exposed to salt, grime, and other abrasives. Electrical terminal degeneration can result in lower power transfer efficiency, resulting in lengthier charging cycles.

Enabling better battery performance and longer lifetimes

Battery performance is a critical factor in the wider adoption of EVs. Vehicle owners want to maximise their travel distance between charges and ensure that their batteries last as long as possible before needing replacement. Delivering on those requirements calls for another level of innovation that is mostly hidden from drivers.

To support a longer lifespan, a battery must safely switch on and off during normal vehicle operational modes and be protected against abnormal conditions that can damage it. Battery makers in India are experimenting with tungsten, sulphur, zinc-manganese oxide, and other variations to make the batteries cheaper, durable, and safer.

Designing for sustainability and scale

As EV manufacturers race to develop more powerful, efficient vehicles, they must remain focused on another major consideration for EV drivers: Environmental sustainability. Concerns over water and energy consumption and the extensive use of metals in the EV manufacturing process are putting pressure on manufacturers to think holistically about the sustainability of the EV industry.

Growing demand for EVs also means manufacturers do not have time to waste bringing new models to market. Developing everything from luxury vehicles to trucks and entry-level models can call for small adjustments within the electrical architecture. Maintaining this pace of innovation is essential for the EV industry to reach a mass-market scale.

The electric vehicle segment is a multi-faceted industry with a wide array of stakeholders, from EV manufacturers to battery makers. The Indian EV industry is slated to be one of the biggest in the world, with a projected growth $206 billion by the year 2030, according to a CEEW-CEF study.

The rapid adoption of EVs was supported and driven by central and state government schemes offering PLIs to EV manufacturers, battery makers and even the consumer. While the Indian EV industry is facing its own set of hurdles in the form of poor charging infrastructure, rising costs and EVs being priced higher than their fossil fuel counterparts. Despite these challenges, the adoption of EVs has been growing, at a steady rate with more than 4 lakh EVs sold in the past year.

The coming decade is going to be rife with EV innovations that will skyrocket the Indian EV industry to greater heights. Manufacturing companies are directing their energies towards electrifying their vehicles, moving away from traditional fossil fuel automobiles. Though it is still in the nascent stages, there is no shadow of a doubt that the Indian EV industry will reach another level in the coming years.

The author is General Manager, TE Connectivity India.

Disclaimer: Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online. Reproducing this content without permission is prohibited.