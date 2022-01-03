The future of mobility: As EVs start ruling the roads, in-car experiences will command purchase decisions

What is the future of mobility? Modern technology is replacing some of the traditional features in cars, be it from door handles and infotainment systems to AI and mixed reality advancements. While the world is changing at an unprecedented rate, mobility solutions are changing too.

Gone are the days when plain rugged power, the roar of the engine and the dusty feel of the road would command in-vehicle experiences. Slowly, the flip of the door handle and snap of the car doors are getting replaced by fingerprint sensors or at the click of a button. Don’t know how to get to your destination? One does not need to ask passers-by for directions anymore. There is a touch-controlled navigation system, fully equipped with AI and voice control to do that now.

Entertainment is now not merely the old car games that families played on long rides. Now, there are infotainment systems with the power to personalize and suggest, making a journey an immersive one. AI, speech recognition, and mixed reality advancements are bringing what was once a far-fetched vision of the in-vehicle experience closer to reality. Automakers and technology companies are pursuing innovative solutions to improve the in-vehicle experience for both drivers and passengers.

In-vehicle technology is also enabling mobility service companies like fleet cabs acquire a competitive advantage in a crowded industry. As the passenger experience becomes more important, shared vehicles — and eventually driverless vehicles — might morph into hubs for immersive entertainment and new shopping channels.

The EV factor modernizing vehicles

The transition from giving importance to the external factors like engine, mileage and feel is changing to the in-car experience, more so because of the emergence of Electric Vehicles. The rides have become smoother and less noisy now, giving the passengers an opportunity to enjoy the in-car electronic facilities. Cars are getting more advanced – especially in terms of safety features, entertainment systems, dashboards, navigation features, driver aids and human-machine interfaces.

As automobiles get more modern, with numerous display panels, head-up displays, voice assistants, and gesture control, carmakers will have additional opportunities to differentiate themselves on the inside of the vehicle. While the way a car drives is still crucial, as the digital cockpit of a car becomes more advanced, it will become a far greater factor in a driver’s buying choice.

What features and apps will it require? Car purchasers will pay even more attention to this subject in the future, as cars grow more autonomous and owning a car becomes less about driving and more about the experience of what you can do when inside the vehicle.

Digitizing in-car experience

The experience – what it’s like to be in a car and what it’s like to experience when there’s no combustion and no noise to stimulate the drive – is becoming increasingly significant. Automakers are looking at digitizing most in-car operations like entry and ignition, with biometrics playing a very important part. Not only does it play a massive role in safety of the vehicle, but also makes the ride easier for people. Imagine a future where the concept of car keys will be alien. No more looking through kitchen counters and side tables for where you misplaced the car keys.

What most car buyers are looking at during purchase is the infotainment system and the digitally powered safety features of the car. Like everything else in the world, driving is slowly edging towards becoming “smart”.

Voice assistance

Automakers and huge tech companies are putting voice technology into cars for a more immersive experience, ensuring connectivity on the go. Without having to check their smartphones, drivers can get vital information regarding navigation, diversions, and probable pit breaks via voice assistants. However, voice technology may do more than simply provide hands-free navigation: powerful in-vehicle digital assistants can also allow drivers to listen to music, search, make phone calls, and send text messages.

To conclude

While the world is changing at an unprecedented rate, mobility solutions are changing too. In-car features are important now to communicate, interact and have a seamless driving experience. In the long run, a great experience with technology may be the trigger to acceptance of more fully automated vehicles.

Author: Sachin Tyagi, Strategic Business Development Manager – Automotive Business, TomTom.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the original author. These views and opinions do not represent those of The Indian Express Group or its employees.