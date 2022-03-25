The Future of Automobile Workforce and CX transformed with Conversational AI

The automobile industry is on the cusp of a technology revolution, the use of myriad new-age techniques lending it a distinct makeover.

By: Dr Rashi Gupta, Chief Data Scientist & Co-founder, Rezo.ai.

The automobile industry is on the cusp of a technology revolution, the use of myriad new-age techniques lending it a distinct makeover. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is one such revolutionary technology that has successfully opened the doors to the industry’s advancement in a multitude of different ways. As per a report, the value of AI in the automotive sector is bound to reach 10.73 billion in 2024.

In automobile contact centers, the growing use of AI-powered contact centers is creating significant breakthroughs, with many more on their way. Unarguably, contact centers are a critical touchpoint between auto companies and their customers. Their move towards technology is essential for the establishment of a prosperous customer-brand relationship. The deployment of AI-powered contact centers has been successful in enhancing the productivity and efficiency of contact center agents, enabling them to carve unparalleled experiences.

AI-powered contact centers and How it Works?

Conversational AI makes use of AI-powered chatbots to intelligently and effectively communicate with customers. Well, a customer could choose to interact with the company through any preferred medium such as voice or chat. The technology smartly automates all the customer-agent interactions across different channels, where the online chatbot quickly comprehends and scans the customer information or queries. Tools such as Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) AND Natural Language Processing (NLP) are used, which enable the AI-powered agents to understand even the most complex languages and conversations with utmost ease and accuracy.

The online chatbot then gathers all the crucial data to deliver a highly personalized and unique experience to the customers. All this in a natural, human-like voice and manner, though at a much faster speed and precision. The two-way streamlined communication that the technology facilitates is creating a mark in the realm of customer service.

Transforming the Operations of Auto Contact Centers

A customer might wish to connect with the auto company for queries related to car sales, booking service appointments, arranging showroom visits, gathering dealership information, documentation requirements, etc. Potential clients who are looking for details of any particular vehicle model might also contact the company to seek details. With conversational AI technology in force, customers can now easily interact with an online chatbot and receive the desired responses, with no wait time involved. The conversations are certainly more engaging, elevating the user experience to the next level.

The technology also helps auto companies in effectively capturing and nurturing their leads. AI-powered chatbots are programmed to keep a strong check on all incoming leads, post which they are strictly evaluated and focused on. These prospective leads are then converted into new business opportunities, helping the auto companies expand their customer base.

Apart from this, online chatbots also help auto businesses gather feedback from the customers through a variety of different means, which includes email, forms, surveys, customer interviews, usability tests, social media platforms, etc.

The Future

Needless to say, AI is all around us today and the auto consumer is extremely happy with the technology. They get what they want in a quick, innovative way, putting aside any chances of dissatisfaction. Interestingly, Conversational AI has proved to be a boon for the new-age auto companies as it greatly helps them in keeping their costs in control. A Deloitte report suggests that the use of AI chatbots in a 70% reduction of costs as well as generation of revenue. Well, it is a win-win situation for both, auto businesses and consumers alike.

Taking a sneak peek into the future, it would be right to say that AI-powered contact centers are here to stay, all set to change the face of brand-customer communication in times to come.

