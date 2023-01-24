Thailand car production rises 2.75% YoY in December, but sales drop

Car production in Thailand rose 2.75 percent in December from a year earlier to 158,606 units, after a 15 percent rise in the previous month, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said.

In 2022, car production increased 11.73 percent to 1.88 million vehicles, Surapong Paisitpattanapong, a spokesperson for FTI’s automotive industry division, told a news conference.

In December, car exports rose 10.17 percent from a year earlier to 111,605 vehicles, he said.

However, domestic car sales dropped 9.02 percent from a year earlier to 82,799 units due to a lack of semiconductors in some car models and flooding in parts of the country, he said.

In 2022, domestic car sales increased 11.89 percent, while exports increased 4.28 percent, Surapong said.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for some of the world’s top car makers, including Toyota and Honda.

The industry accounts for about 10 percent of Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy and its manufacturing jobs.