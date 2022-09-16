Tesla sued over claims about Autopilot and Full Self-Driving

US electric carmaker, Tesla has been sued by a customer who claims the company has misled him and other buyers by falsely advertising its ‘Autopilot’ and ‘Full Self-driving’ features.

The complaint alleges, despite knowing the fact that the technology did not work or was nonexistent, Tesla and Musk deceptively advertised it as mature or “just around the corner” technology since 2016.

Briggs Matsko filed the lawsuit in a San Francisco federal court seeking unspecified damages for Tesla owners who bought or leased one of the company’s vehicles equipped with Autopilot, Enhanced Autopilot or Full Self-Driving since 2016.

In his lawsuit, Matsko alleges Tesla wanted to “generate excitement” about its electric cars, hoping to in turn attract investors, drive-up its stock price, and improve sales.

Matsko’s lawsuit claims “Tesla has deceived and misled consumers regarding the current abilities of its (autonomous) technology and by representing that it was perpetually on the cusp of perfecting that technology and finally fulfilling its promise of producing a fully self-driving car,”

The lawsuit also alleges “dozens of people have suffered fatal and other serious injuries as a result of (autonomous driving-related) collisions, triggering a host of investigations by state and federal regulators.”

“Although these promises have proven false time and time again, Tesla and Musk have continued making them to generate media attention, to deceive consumers into believing it has unrivalled cutting-edge technology, and to establish itself as a leading player in the fast-growing electric vehicle market,” said Matsko.

Matsko added, “Tesla has yet to produce anything even remotely approaching a fully self-driving car.”