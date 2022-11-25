Tesla recalls over 80,000 China-made, imported cars due to software, seat belt issues

US-based electric vehicle major Tesla is recalling more than 80,000 cars manufactured and imported in China due to software and seat belt issues, a statement from the Chinese market regulator said.



The mass-recall includes 67,698 Model S and Model X cars imported to China from as early as September 25, 2013 to November 21, 2020. It is reported that software glitches have been affecting the battery management system (BMS) of the EVs. The company said that it will upgrade the software of the recalled lot.



Further, Tesla has also recalled 2,736 imported Model 3 cars manufactured between January and November 2019, and 10,127 China-made ones of the same model produced between October 14, 2019 and September 26, 2022.

This was due to potentially faulty seat belt installation which Tesla will check and reinstall, it said.

In April, Tesla recalled a total of 127,785 units of Model 3 cars in China, citing potential faults in semiconductor components that might lead to collisions.



(With inputs from Reuters).