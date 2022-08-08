Tesla Model Y overtakes Mercedes-Benz’s GLC in Europe’s premium vehicle segment

Tesla is disrupting the automotive market, and now it has even surpassed sales of Mercedes-Benz’s GLC thus becoming Europe’s best-selling premium midsize SUV in the first half of 2022.

In fact, according to reports, the Tesla Model Y could potentially surpass the Audi A3 to become the best-selling premium model in Europe. The EV was introduced in the European market last year, and was the top-selling model in Norway for the first six months, topped the Swedish sales chart in June, and was the second most popular model in the UK.

In the first six months, the Tesla Model Y went home to 41,851 customers, compared to 40,553 Mercedes-Benz GLC sold.

The BMW X3 with 31,138 units sales and Volvo XC60 with 27,836 units, came third and fourth respectively.

The data further points out that electric powertrains now accounted for 32 percent of sales, thus showing a shift in consumer preference. Diesel (32%), plug-in hybrid (19%), petrol (15%), and hybrid at 1.2 percent accounted for the remaining drivetrain mix.

The Tesla Model Y accounted for almost 50% of all EV sales, while Audi EV models accounted for 30,612 unit sales, which was led by the Q4 e-tron.