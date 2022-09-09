Terex sees huge opportunity in India for its Franna cranes, hosts customer day to showcase product range

Franna, a Terex Brand and the leading manufacturer of mobile pick and carry cranes hosted its first ever open day at the Terex India facility in Hosur. The open day showcased Franna products, Terex plan for Franna and Hosur facility to around 300 customers and dealers from all over India, Nepal, Bhutan and Middle Eastern countries.

The visitors saw the state-of-the-art Terex facility and got a closer look at the newly launched Franna FR-17 Crane (launched in May 2022 at Excon India) along with the prototype of its new capacity range. A wide range of crushing, screening, washing and recycling products were also showcased.

The company claims that the main USP of the Franna crane is its safety and strength to pick heavy loads. The newly launched model guarantees a substantially greater level of safety up to 25%. Combining high productivity with enhanced safety features, the FR 17 is the first Franna pick and carry crane to be locally manufactured at the Terex facility in Hosur.

It has a maximum rated capacity of 17-tonne, the FR 17 provides operators with the flexibility and versatility to cater for several different lifting applications. This 4WD crane has been designed with clutch free operation and is available with front outriggers in the Indian market. Also, this machine comes with a dragging winch and a man basket attachment on customer demand.

Jaideep Shekhar, MD, Terex India said, “We are delighted to see that our first ever open house for one of our key brand’s showcase has been so warmly received. With India being one of the major crane markets, Franna’s expansion here with this new launch is a testament to how important India as a market is to us. We are confident that this decision will provide a positive outcome for Franna.”

Viraj Parthi, Sales Director, Franna India said, “For over 40 years, Franna has been a name to reckon with in the design and manufacturing of quality pick and carry cranes. Bringing Franna’s newest product to India has been an absolute joy. The combination of comfort and safety with smooth steering flexibility allowing the operator the ability to lift and manoeuvre in tight spaces makes FR-17 stand out in the market.”

The FR 17 is a very compact pick and carry mobile crane from Franna’s product range specially designed for Indian market for higher lifting capacity applications. The machine has a large torque converter, no clutch pedal which reduces driver fatigue while working for long crane hours. The crane combines safety and comfort with smooth steering flexibility, providing the operator with the ability to lift and manoeuvre in tight spaces. The heavy-duty U section fabricated boom with welding on the neutral axis offers superior durability and a competitive edge while lifting heavy loads.