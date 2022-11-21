Tenneco sees robust growth for its Performance Solutions business in China

American component manufacturer Tenneco’s Performance Solutions business group’s Advanced Suspension Technologies (AST) has achieved a new milestone for its portfolio of electronic suspensions and outlined its strategy to become a leading technology partner to automakers across China.

The company marked the expansion of its CVSAe semi-active suspension in China, which is featured on the Zeekr 001 electric hatchback, Lynk & Co 09 hybrid SUV both from Geely, and on Li Auto L9&L8 electric luxury SUV.

Henrik Johansson, VP and General Manager, AST said, “We look forward to working very closely with leading OEMs to help establish new benchmarks for driving enjoyment, comfort, safety and customer satisfaction.”

The company says one of the several electronic suspensions available through its Monroe Intelligent Suspension (MIS) portfolio, CVSAe technology already has achieved widespread adoption in Europe and other regions, with more than 16 million units delivered since 2002 for more than 75 vehicle models.

The system continuously adapts to changing road conditions based on data provided by multiple ride control sensors. An ECU processes sensor inputs and independently adjusts the electronic valve within each of the system’s four dampers, resulting in optimal damping characteristics for each driving situation. Drivers can select their preferred operating mode, from comfort-intensive to sporty, for maximum enjoyment. CVSAe combines an exceptional driving experience with very low power consumption, making it ideal for fully electric and hybrid vehicles.

“CVSAe provides an extraordinarily broad tuning range not typical of competing systems. This capability enables the vehicle manufacturer to dial-in the precise ride and handling characteristics established for each new model. This is key to optimising the ride dynamics of EVs and hybrids in particular, which have comparatively heavy battery packs positioned low within the vehicle structure,” Johansson added.

CVSAe technology is compatible with coil spring- and air suspension-equipped vehicles and can be deployed with shock absorbers and/or Macpherson struts and requires minimal electric power. Tenneco says it can provide the damper modules along with the software and control algorithms, which can be efficiently adapted to each new model.

The launch of CVSAe technology in China was made possible through close collaboration between Tenneco’s Engineering Center for Excellence in Ermua, Spain, and China-based engineering, sales, program management, purchasing and operations teams.

“China is a significant part of our growth strategy, and our engineers work hand-in-hand with OEM teams to help streamline the integration of our latest suspension innovations into their development activities,” concluded Johansson.