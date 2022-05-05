TelioEV launches ‘Green Warriors’ campaign to plant 50,000 trees within a year

Telio EV, a Hyderabad-based electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, has announced the launch of its ‘Green Warriors Campaign.’ As a part of this program, the company will plant or adopt 50,000 trees in India within a year, aiming to create a green planet by reducing carbon footprint. The primary focus of this campaign is to bring awareness amongst people, particularly the youth, about tree plantation and tree adoption.

The company has also introduced a human QR code, which it claims is India’s first such code. The users will scan the TelioEV QR Code and a tree will be planted in their name. Telio EV says that an 80G certificate will be issued by recognized NGOs for tree adoption with the details including a unique code and image of their plant. The users who plant a tree will get a ‘silver badge’ certificate and users who adopt the tree get a ‘gold badge’ certificate.

Commenting on the initiative, Amit Singh – Founder & CEO of TelioLabs, said, “Climate change is a critical issue across the globe right now. The introduction of India’s 1st Human QR code and ‘Green Warriors Campaign’ will create awareness among people, particularly the youth, about a better environment and sustainability. We aim to plant number of trees with an increase in download of TelioEV app.”

Smita Apsingekar – COO of TelioLabs, added, “We want to create more awareness about Electric Vehicles in India by bringing the people on TelioEV platform through Green warrior campaign. We believe that the TelioEV platform is built for the convenience of EV users. The TelioEV App will be a game-changer in the EV charging space in India.”