Telangana sees debut of Hyderabad E-Motor Show

The southern state of Telangana is looking to woo the global electric vehicle industry to become an R&D, manufacturing and a leading adopter of green vehicles.

As part of the state’s ambitious plans for the EV industry, the government has organised the Hyderabad E-Motor Show 2023 scheduled from February 8th to 10th, which is the first-of-its-kind for the state as part of the ongoing Hyderabad E-Mobility Week.

KT Rama Rao, Minister for IT E&C, MA&UD and Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana said, “We strongly believe India is well equipped to develop as a hub for manufacturing of electric vehicles and its supply chain.”

The event sees participation from commercial vehicle manufacturers, energy storage companies, charging infrastructure and components makers, and startups across the electric vehicle value chain, showcasing their products and solutions in an area spread across 10,500 sqmt.

“With our progressive EV adoption policy, and our ability to provide 24×7 electricity, we aim to become the most ‘electrified state’ in mobility in India,” added Rao.

He said that Telangana is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to bring manufacturing of various components of the ecosystem such as cell manufacturing, cell component manufacturing, battery swapping stations, EV manufacturing in two-, three-wheelers, and buses, and taking steps towards refining of lithium in the State.

“Hyderabad is leading in the development of advanced automotive technologies in India including ADAS, digital cockpit solutions, V2X connectivity, and automotive cybersecurity. In the coming years, the Hyderabad E-Motor Show will prove to be the pioneer platform for the automobile companies to launch and showcase their next-gen EV models,” said the minister.

At the event, he also unveiled the Citroen eC3, an all-electric car, and electric two-wheelers namely the Quantum Energy EV Plasma and Hop Electric OXO.

Sujai Karampuri, Director, Electronics, Semiconductors and Advanced Chemistry cell manufacturing, Government of Telangana stated that Hyderabad was now positioned among the global cities in hosting the prestigious Formula E race.

Ankur Thakur, Head, Marketing-Consumer Business, Apollo Tyres said, “EV vehicles require specialist tyres. We have a range of EV products which are apt for EV vehicles. Our tyres are designed to accentuate vehicle performance.”

The state of Telangana is home to leading automotive brands such as Mahindra, Olectra, ZF, Mytrah, Gravton, Hyundai Mobis, One Moto, and Pure EV, among others.

Leading automobile brands including Apollo, Mahindra, Amara Raja, Citroen, TVS, ETO Motors, Ola, MG Motor, Switch Mobility, Piaggio, BYD, Hyundai, and ZF among others are participating in the inaugural Hyderabad E-Motor Show. The motor show will also have the exclusive launch of electric vehicles featuring celebrities, industry leaders, policymakers, and other dignitaries engaged in the event.