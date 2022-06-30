Tech may allow road safety to go into high gear

Road safety has always been a pressing issue in our country, which has the highest rate of traffic accidents in the world “Advanced technologies such as AI are playing a transformational role in enabling smarter and safer vehicles, roads, transportation systems and drivers,” said Nivruti Rai, country head, Intel India, and vice-president, Intel Foundry Services.

Recently, the chip maker showcased Intel Onboard Fleet Services, an AI-powered fleet safety solution for commercial vehicles (CVs). This solution offers collision avoidance systems (CAS), driver monitoring systems, fleet telematics and fleet health and fuel efficiency features. It has already been deployed by 16 customers, including Sure Group Logistics, Sankyu India Logistics, and Allanasons, across sectors like Hazmat, cold chain, third-party logistics (3PL) and employee transport, and promises to reduce the probability of accidents by 40-60 per cent and overall efficiency losses by up to 50 per cent.

How it works: Intel Onboard Fleet Services is powered by a portfolio of in-cabin devices, along with a state-of-the-art cloud portal, that includes actionable insights, analytics, and reports for fleet managers. The solution has an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) from Mobileye, a leading player in AI-based collision avoidance systems.

With its integrated offering, the Intel solution can help improve overall efficiency, enable preventive maintenance, and reduce operating costs.

Why it matters: India witnesses nearly 11per cent of all road fatalities across the globe, with just 1 per cent of the world’s vehicles. There are 17 deaths every hour and an accident every minute on Indian roads. Six out of 10 accidents involving commercial fleets can be prevented with timely driver interventions. Moreover, the CV industry suffers efficiency losses of up to Rs 48,000 crore per year due to accidents and fleet breakdowns.