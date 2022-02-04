Tech-Based Logistics Will Drive Gati Shakti Scheme

PM Modi, in his Independence Day speech, spoke about the National Master Plan for multi-nodal connectivity. The Gati Shakti program couldn’t have come at a more opportune time for the logistics industry.

The history books will tell you that civilisations flourished, and nations became superpowers on the back of economic prosperity. Often, it took just one idea to transform an entire nation. America and Europe were reeling under the Great Depression when President Roosevelt ushered in the ‘New Deal’, which revived businesses and got the economy running. Japan dusted itself after World War II and focused on economic redevelopment. Between 1960 and 1990, South Korea grew at an average rate of 10% per annum, and China set the pace from 1980 onwards.

One common aspect in all of these success stories is setting up a multi-modal transport network that reduced the cost of logistics and boosted export competitiveness. PM Modi, in his Independence Day speech, spoke about the National Master Plan for multi-nodal connectivity. The Gati Shakti program couldn’t have come at a more opportune time for the logistics industry. While the industry is already a significant contributor to the Indian economy, policy measures like this act as a booster dose.

Under Gati Shakti, the idea is to create a network wherein roads will feed into railway lines which in turn will feed into ports, efficiently moving goods from the hinterlands to the ports. It is obvious that road transport stakeholders will be the key players, simply because roads dominate the share of traffic, with 64% of the freight in India moving through roads. Even here, it is the tech-based logistics that will call the shots, considering Gati Shakti will be all about using modern technology and the latest IT tools for coordinated planning of infrastructure.

A GIS-based Enterprise Resource Planning system with 200+ layers for evidence-based decision-making is one example. The use of satellite imagery for monitoring is another. Digitisation will play a big role in ensuring timely clearances and flagging potential issues, and in project monitoring as well.

So far, the booming e-commerce sector has been the backbone of the tech-based logistics sector. Under Gati Shakti, tech-based logistics will move into the driver’s seat, as it has the means and the knowledge to solidify the supply chain to bridge the gap in the fragmented and unorganised logistics industry in India. It is only due to the tech-based logistics that e-commerce companies have been able to fulfill the last-mile deliveries, and the customer knows the exact status of his/her order.

Because of the use of technology, the logistics sector witnessed a tangible improvement in performance even during the Covid-19 pandemic, with volumes increasing by more than 50% compared to the pre-Covid era. Tech-based logistics start-ups like TruckBhejo are constantly innovating solutions to improve efficiency and efficacy in the logistics sector. The use of GPS and Artificial Intelligence for route optimisation, implementation of the right interventions, machine learning, and proprietary algorithms, along with the rapid growth of hyperlocal deliveries, e-commerce, and e-grocery has opened a world of opportunities, which in turn is boosting the economy.

One of the main aims of Gati Shakti is to increase the penetration of digitalization. For instance, TruckBhejo is already contributing significantly to the sustainable development goals at large by saving papers, strengthening governance with reduced manual interventions, and so on. The emergence of Direct To Customer (D2C) brands is another sector where agile supply chain and advanced tools are at the center stage. The customer experience has seen a dramatic shift thanks to the evolution in the last mile delivery space and today, the customers are able to decide how, what, and where of every delivery.

Interestingly, back in 2016 when nobody in their wildest of dreams had imagined a Covid-hit world, the World Economic Forum had said that the digital transformation of the global logistics sector could translate into a value of US$ 1.5 trillion for the participants and an additional US$ 2.4 trillion worth of societal benefits by 2025.

The Gati Shakti plan aims to achieve synchronous decision-making to create a world-class, seamless multi-modal transport network, on the back of which India will be transformed. And the time has now come for the Indian tech-based logistics sector to take its rightful place in the scheme of things.

Author: Nilesh Ghule, Co-founder and CEO, TruckBhejo

