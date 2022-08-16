Tata’s Nexon, Tigor continue to lead the electric PV chart for July sales

EV sales have seen an upsurge in recent years. While Tata continues to dominate the sales chart, Nexon EV and Tigor EV accounted for a combined 2,878 units against 680 units, embarking on a Y-o-Y 323.2 percent increase in the volumes.

Tata Motors’ chartbuster, the Nexon electric SUV has been doing quite well in the market, and so has the recent ado, the Nexon EV Max variant with a larger battery pack and longer range.

The powerful competition to the existing popular is the Mahindra XUV400 (XUV300 based), which is all set to debut later this year and will go on sale in 2023. Another electric sedan, Mahindra eVerito, didn’t really show promising results for the carmaker and could only record a total of 26 units against 20 units in July 2021, recording a 30 percent up Y-o-Y.

Mahindra recently inaugurated its new design centre of excellence, Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (M.A.D.E), which will serve as the conceptual hotbed for the company’s portfolio of EV products. Mahindra & Mahindra’s Chief Design Officer Pratap Bose said, “Our primary mission at M.A.D.E is to give expression to our Born Electric vision. All of the technology, all of the automotive design talent, all of the state-of-the-art tools assembled here will be geared towards that objective – that is to disrupt the status quo and serve as the wellspring for Mahindra EV design and Innovation.”

The MG ZS EV, which received a facelift the previous month, recorded a downfall in the cumulative domestic sales tally with 263 units against 284 units in July 2021, noting a 7.3 percent yearly volume decline.

Hyundai Kona Electric grabbed the third spot clocking a significant uptick. 58 sold units were sold in July against 22 units in the same month last year.

BYD’s e6 electric MPV, a Chinese company’s first passenger EV in India also accounted for 44 unit sales.

Advancing, 7 unit sales were noted for the Audi e-tron against 6 units during the same month last year, with a yearly 16.6 percent increase.

Even in the luxury segment, electric cars are seeing an increase in demand. Porsche Taycan posted sales of 7 vehicles in July, followed by BMW iX/i4, and Mercedes EQC.

