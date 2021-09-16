Tata Xpres-T EV Launched for Fleet Buyers: Price, Range, Charging Time, Specs and More

Tata Motors has launched the new Tata Xpres-T EV in India for fleet buyers and its price starts at Rs 9.54 lakh, Ex-showroom Delhi. The Xpres-T has a claimed range of up to 213 kms on a single charge.

Just a few weeks ago, Tata Motors unveiled the new facelifted Tigor EV in the Indian market for fleet buyers and re-branded it as the Xpres-T EV. This updated sub-4-metre compact electric sedan is a part of the company’s new ‘Xpres’ brand that was introduced in July this year and has been exclusively aimed at fleet operators. Now, the company has also announced the prices for the same. The price of the new Tata Xpres-T EV starts in India at Rs 9.54 lakh, Ex-showroom Delhi. However, it needs to be mentioned that these are net prices with FAME subsidy.

The new Tata Xpres-T EV is available with two battery pack options. There is a standard model with a 16.5kWh battery while the extended-range version packs a 21.5kWh battery. Tata Motors claims that the standard version of this EV will offer a range of around 165 kms on a full charge. The extended-range version of the Xpres-T, on the other hand, will offer up to 213 kms of range on a single charge and these are ARAI-certified range of this electric sedan under test conditions.

While the new Tigor EV for private buyers and the Nexon EV gets Tata’s Ziptron technology, the Tata Xpres-T EV for fleet buyers still continues to get a 72V three-phase induction motor which is identical to the pre-facelited Tigor EV. The electric motor churns out 41 PS of maximum power and 105 Nm of peak torque. Tata Motors claims that the Xpres-T EV can be charged from 0-100 per cent in around 11.5 hours using a regular charger while a 15kW fast charger can juice it from 0-80 per cent in around 110 minutes. This electric sedan has a top speed of 80 kmph.

The new Tata Xpres-T EV is available in four variants. The Xpres-T 165 has been offered in XM and XZ variants while the Xpres-T 213 is available in XM+ and XZ+ variants. The price of the new Tata Xpres-T EV starts in India at Rs 9.54 lakh, Ex-showroom Delhi, inclusive of the FAME subsidy. The variant-wise prices of this electric sedan can be seen in the table below:

