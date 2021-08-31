Tata launches its second mass-market EV, the Tata Tigor EV for ₹11.99 lakhs

Tata Motors launches the Tigor EV at ₹11.99 lakh onwards in India. The Tata Tigor EV is the company's second mass-market electric vehicle, with an ARAI certified range of 306 km. The EV is available in three variants.

By:August 31, 2021 1:53 PM
Tata Motors launches its second mass-market electric vehicle in India, the Tata Tigor EV. The electric Tigor prices start at ₹11.99 lakh ex-showroom for the base XE trim. The Tigor EV by Tata Motors is available in three variants, the top-spec trim costing ₹13.14 lakh for the dual-tone spec. The prices for the Tata Tigor EV are as follows:

  • Tata Tigor EV XE: ₹11.99 lakh
  • Tata Tigor EV XM: ₹12.49 lakh
  • Tata Tigor EV XZ+: ₹12.99 lakh
  • Tata Tigor EV XZ+ Dual Tone: ₹13.14 lakh

Following Tata’s take on safety, the Tigor EV secures a 4-star NCAP safety rating for adults and child safety. The Tata Tigor EV features an impact-resistant battery pack casing that complies with AIS – 048 standards for nail penetration at the cell level.  

Speaking of the battery pack, the Tata Tigor EV gets a 26-kWh liquid-cooled, high energy density battery pack that is IP67 rated, making it weather-proof. The electric motor generates 74 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque, offering an ARAI certified range of 302 km. 

Speaking about the newly-launched Tata Tigor EV, Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit at Tata Motors said, “EVs are fast gaining popularity on the back of rising comfort of customers, as the barriers to adoption are being overcome and due to growing preference for environmentally friendly solutions. This has been spearheaded by our very own Nexon EV, which today is the most popular EV in the Indian market.”

“The increasing support from the central and the state Government, providing subsidies and a conducive environment for EVs to grow, inspires us to expand our EV offerings to our customers. We are ecstatic to launch the Tigor EV today, powered by the capable Ziptron Technology. The Tigor EV is a perfect option for all aspiring sedan buyers who are looking to own a vehicle that is technologically advanced, comfortable and high on safety standards, while also being an environmental-friendly commute, making it an irresistible choice for the buyers to #EvolveToElectric.”

