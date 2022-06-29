Tata Technologies joins MIH Consortium to together promote Sustainable Mobility Solutions

Tata Technologies joined the coveted MIH – Mobility In Harmony Consortium comprising more than 2,300 members in the field of software, hardware, and services.

The MIH Consortium is creating an open EV ecosystem that promotes collaboration across the key OEMs, Tier 1s, and ESPs in the mobility industry to realise and standardise EV technologies that underpin the Electric Vehicle revolution. The goal is to bring the strategic partners together to build the next generation of electric vehicles, autonomous driving, and mtatobility service applications.

Tata Technologies’ mission is to help its global clients engineer better products through compelling product engineering and digital solutions across the product development value chain – from concept design to product engineering to digital manufacturing and after-sales service solutions.

Sonal Ramrakhiani, President Sales and COO Automotive, Tata Technologies, said, “We are helping global OEMs & Tier-1 suppliers through our IPs around electric vehicle modular platform, NPI processes, and our global talent pool to deliver world-class e-mobility solutions. Our end-to-end turnkey product development capabilities have helped leading OEMs benchmark, engineer, test, validate and homologate their electric vehicles across segments.”