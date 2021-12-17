Tata Starbus achieves one lakh sales milestone in India

Tata Motors’ Starbus has achieved the 1 lakh sales milestone in India. The Starbus platform is available in varied configurations to suit a host of applications like staff, school transportation and the public transportation sector.

With Starbus, Tata Motors introduced the OEM-built bus concept in India. Leveraging its knowledge in bodybuilding, Starbus’ body and modular architecture offers enhanced customer experience and maximises revenue potential for fleet owners. Built at the Tata facility in Dharwad, Karnataka, Starbus’ platform has been constantly evolved over the years. The Tata Starbus family will continue to offer solutions to cater to the evolving needs of customers.

Highlighting the success of the Starbus, Rohit Srivastava, Vice President, Product Line – Buses, Tata Motors said, “It is a moment of great pride and testimony from our customers as we celebrate a significant milestone of 1 lakh Starbus vehicles on Indian roads. The Tata Starbus has proved to be the most versatile bus in the industry offering a luxury travel experience in the staff transportation application and safe and reliable travel as a school bus. The Tata Starbus has become one of the strongest brands in the commercial vehicle industry and an integral part of India’s transportation sector. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our customers for their continued trust in Tata Motors.”