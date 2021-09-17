Tata Motors gears up for the festive season, launches Tata Safari Gold Edition for ₹21.89 lakh

As the festive season nears, Tata Motors is looking to push sales by launching a new variant of its flagship SUV, called the Safari Gold Edition. The Safari Gold Edition is priced at ₹21.89 lakh and is available in two shades.

Tata Safari Gold Edition launched in India for ₹21.89 lakh ex-showroom. The Safari Gold Edition will be available in two colours — White Gold and Black Gold, and it will make its public debut at the upcoming IPL 2021 match scheduled to happen in Dubai.

Tata Motors claims that the White Gold Version of The new Safari is derived from the frost white colour, while the Black Gold version, is inspired by coffee beans. The White Gold edition of the new Tata Safari gets a black roof, while the Black Gold version gets gold accents. Both vehicles, however, get oyster white diamond quilted leather seats with ventilation, air purifier, and smartphone connectivity.

Powering the new Tata Safari Gold Edition is the same 2.0-litre diesel engine offered with the other variants. The engine makes 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque with the help of either a 6-speed manual gearbox or an automatic.

Both vehicles get oyster white diamond quilted leather seats

Speaking on the occasion, Vivek Srivatsa, the Head of Marketing, Passenger and Electric Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “In less than five months after its launch, our premium flagship SUV, the new Safari reached the milestone of its 10,000th rollout and today is among the highest selling SUVs in its segment. The Safari has received immense love from our customers and keeping in mind the response, we are delighted to announce the introduction of the prestigious Safari #Gold Edition from Tata Motors.”

“Staying true to its DNA and in line with our New Forever philosophy, Safari #Gold is a vision of luxury and opulence. With a rich mix of exquisite design elements added to the exteriors and interiors, this special version is equipped with top of the line features, heightening the sense of comfort and indulgence for an effortless driving experience. To debut this new offering what better platform than the IPL itself. The vehicle will be on display in stadiums across the second leg of the season. We are excited to showcase this product in Dubai and are confident that it will command a lot of buyers’ attention during this festive season.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.