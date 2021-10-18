Tata launches its 5-star safety rated sub-compact SUV in India, the Punch

Tata Motors has launched its latest sub-compact SUV in the Indian market, the Punch, priced at ₹5.49 lakh. The Tata Punch is India's safest sub-compact SUV, having received a 5-start safety rating by Global NCAP.

Image credit: Express Drives

After first showcasing a sub-compact SUV concept at the Indian Auto Expo last year, the carmaker has put the said concept into production. Today, Tata Motors launches the Punch in India, a 5-star safety rated sub-compact SUV, priced at ₹5.49 lakh, ex-showroom.

Tata Punch variants and pricing:

The new Tata Punch is available in four variants — Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. The variant-wise pricing of the new Tata Punch is as below.

The newly-launched Tata Punch is built on an Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) Architecture, helping Tata Motors integrate several segment-first features, including the safety rating. The Tata Punch is the second vehicle to be built on the ALFA platform, the first being the Altroz. The Tata Punch measures 3,827 mm in length, and the wheelbase measures 2,445 mm.

Tata has not strayed away from the concept’s design. The Tata Punch features a similar design language compared to the Harrier and Safari, with the headlights placed below the DRLs. The Punch also offers a tall SUV stance, offering occupants a commanding stance, similar to its competitors in the segment, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100.

Coming to features, the new Tata Punch gets a 7.0-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay) with Tata’s iRA connected car technology, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a 6-speaker audio system, and more. The doors of the Tata Punch open out 90-degrees for easy ingress and egress.

SPeak about safety aspects that make the Punch a 5-star safety rated car, are ABS with EBD, a brake sway away feature that detects instability during braking before the ABS intervenes, reverse parking sensors with camera, corner stability control, cornering foglamps, dual airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and more.

Moving on to the engine, the Tata Punch is available with a standard petrol engine, a 1.2-litre unit that makes 85 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, with a start-stop function to improve the fuel economy. Tata Motors offers the Punch with a standard 5-speed manual gearbox with an optional AMT.

