Tata Power’s Sandeep Bangia joins Reliance BP as Chief Operating Officer

Sandeep Bangia who was spearheading the electric charging infrastructure business for Tata power has joined as the Chief Operating Officer of Reliance BP Mobility for the electric mobility business.

In a LinkedIn post, Sandeep Bangia said, “Happy to announce that I have taken up a new assignment at Reliance BP Mobility – A Joint Venture of Reliance Industries and bp (formerly British Petroleum).”

“It will be my endeavour to lead our foray to build and establish ‘Jiobp Pulse’ as the ‘go to brand for EV charging and battery swapping infrastructure across India. All of this towards green and clean mobility in the country and accelerating the journey towards net-zero goals.” he added

Bangia said, As I take on my new assignment, I will be forever indebted to my stellar team and to the leadership at Tata Power for providing me with a canvas on which to paint my success stories. And now, I’m really excited about this new challenge and can’t wait to see what the future holds.

Prior to Tata Power, Bangia was working as a Managing Partner with Pragree Tech Solutions.

Bangia has expertise in business management, product management, digital marketing, digital services and platforms, sales and marketing, management consulting, and interest and awareness of new and emerging technologies.

Bangia has also worked with Idea Cellular as Head of Digital Content Services.

Sandeep Bangia is an electric engineer from Victoria Jubilee Technical Institute and holds a management degree from SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies.