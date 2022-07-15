Tata Power to train 3,000 youths in renewable energy sector

Mumbai-headquartered electric utility major Tata Power has announced its plans to train around 3,000 youths in the renewable industry field in the ongoing fiscal. Further, the target is to train 5,000 youths to be ready to work in the same sector by 2025.

The company stated that “Tata Power Skill Development Institute (TPSDI) has so far trained 1.4 lakh people across its courses both conventional and renewable energy technology. It is expanding its training initiatives to equip youth with skills for green energy jobs.”

The training offered by the electric utility company includes subjects areas in solar photovoltaic for electric vehicle charging, installation and maintenance of rooftop solar photovoltaic, installation of smart meters, and home automation to promote smart and efficient energy-related expertise.

At present, Tata Power has functional training centres in the districts of Shahad, Trombay, Vidyavihar, Maithon, Mundra, and Jojobera.

A Tata Power spokesperson said that “India is making significant strides toward achieving its clean energy goals and creating a 500 GW renewable energy portfolio by 2030. The Indian power industry is about to undergo a green transformation, and Tata Power aims to drive this change through TPSDI by enabling an ecosystem that includes focused training for youth in green and smart energy technologies.”

Launched in February 2015, TPSDI is a Tata endeavour to empower and skill the Indian youth with employment-ready competency, especially in the power and allied sectors. The program started as a part of Tata Power’s Centenary Year celebrations by the Tata Group Chairman and since then has been providing modular training and certification across various skill sets.

With inputs from PTI