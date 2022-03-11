Tata Power signs MoU with Enviro to deploy 59 EV charging points in Gurugram

Tata Power has signed an MoU with Enviro to deploy EV charging points in Gurugram. Under the agreement, Tata Power will install 59 EV charging points at Vatika Group’s properties spread across 18 locations in Gurugram.

Tata Power, one of India’s leading electric-vehicle charging infrastructure providers, has joined hands with Enviro, the facility management wing of the Delhi-NCR-based real estate developer Vatika Group, to install 59 EV charging points at its properties across Gurugram, Haryana. The EV chargers will be installed at 18 locations across the properties of Vatika Group in Gurugram.

According to the companies, these chargers will be made available as public charging stations and semi-public, based on the nature of the premises. As a result, battery-powered vehicle users can have easy access to these chargers. This collaboration will be vital in accelerating electric mobility adoption across the National Capital Region (NCR), the company said in its official press statement.

Commenting on this occasion, Sandeep Bangia, Head – EV – Tata Power said “Our collaboration with the Vatika Group to deploy electric vehicle charging stations in Gurugram is proof of our relentless support to green mobility. The millennial city will see EV adoption at a far faster rate as a result of our partnership, and will set an example for other cities in terms of EV adoption.”

Ajay Kumar Singh, President and CEO, Enviro added, “Latest estimate shows a need of more than 400000 EV charging stations in the country, by 2026. We at Enviro are equally excited about this collaboration with Tata Power, as this pre-empts the customer’s ever-growing curiosity regarding the EV. This would indeed increase the acceptability among the masses and push the use case for EV as the new choice”.